Inside Out 2's five new emotions offer a fresh set of feelings for teenage Riley as she enters puberty.

Pixar's highly-anticipated sequel to 2015's Inside Out brings back Riley's core emotions namely Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust. The story also introduces new players like Anxiety and Envy who take over the headquarters in Riley's brain.

At the center of Inside Out 2's core storyline is Riley's quest to discover her true self while dealing with major changes in her life that have ties to her family, friends, and passion for hockey.

Inside Out 2: What Are the Sequel’s Five New Emotions?

Anxiety - Maya Hawke

Anxiety (played by Maya Hawke) serves as Inside Out 2's big bad as she forcefully takes over Riley's mind along with the other new emotions.

She clashes with Joy, the original leader of the core bunch, about transforming Riley's entire belief system.

Anxiety works hard to predict and prepare for every possible scenario to make a better version of Riley.

Anxiety's goals are anchored by her desire to improve Riley and prepare her for the future, without thinking of the ramifications that Riley may lose her true self in the process.

Hawke is perhaps best known for her role as Robin Buckley in Netflix's Stranger Things. The actress also appeared in Do Revenge, Asteroid City, and Fear Street: Part One - 1994.

Envy - Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri brings Envy to life in Inside Out 2.

In the sequel, a good chunk of Envy's screen time revolves around agreeing with Anxiety and acting as the second-in-command in Riley's mind after the takeover.

Envy also uses her skill set to allow Riley to feel that someone else (mostly her idol, Val) is better than her.

Edebiri's most recognizable role is Sydney Adamu in The Bear. The actress also has credits in Bottoms, Theatre Camp, and Clone High.

Nostalgia - June Squibb

The last new emotion starring in the sequel is Nostalgia (voiced by June Squibb).

Nostalgia is responsible for reminiscing the good memories inside Riley's mind. She also appears as an elderly woman wearing brown clothes and pink glasses.

Squibb can be seen in Nebraska, Hubie Halloween, About Schmidt, and Godmothered.

Ennui - Adèle Exarchopoulos

Adèle Exarchopoulos is part of the cast of Inside Out 2 as Ennui (aka the boredom).

Ennui appears in the sequel as someone who is literally in the background with her phone.

To be fair, Ennui's phone has an app where she can control the headquarters' console so that Riley can have a sense of boredom whenever the situation presents itself.

Exarchopoulos has over 30 credits on her resume, with roles in Orphan, Blue is the Warmest Color, and Down by Love.

Embarrassment - Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser voices Embarrassment, the one responsible for Riley's awkwardness and embarrassing tendencies.

He often hides inside his hoodie since he is too scared to express himself most of the time (which is quite fitting for his personality).

Embarrassment also shares a hidden yet strong bond with Sadness in the sequel.

Hauser previously appeared in Black Bird, The Afterparty, and Cobra Kai.

Inside Out 2 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

