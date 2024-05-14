First Look at Inside Out 2's Deleted Emotions Revealed by Disney

Disney and Pixar revealed a handful of Emotions and ideas deleted from Inside Out 2 during the production process.

The upcoming film follows Riley, the girl from the first movie, who is now a teenager–a new status quo that leads to renovations being launched inside her head. The key change that comes out of it is the introduction of four new emotions: Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

Those four new personalities are a lot to add to the mix, especially with the original five emotions (Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger) still around. However, a handful of other options were considered.

Inside Out 2's Deleted Emotions

In March, The Direct attended a special trip to Pixar Animation Studios, courtesy of Disney, where we learned about the upcoming film Inside Out 2.

Many pieces of artwork and concept pieces from the movie were on display on the studio's walls for journalists to examine.

One of the displays featured countless fascinating Emotions and ideas that did not make it into the final film–thankfully, Pixar was kind enough to share them anyway.

Many of the deleted Emotions don't have names attached to them but look unique.

For example, this bright yellow emotion is sporting a mohawk and punk wear. It might represent Rebellion, a key aspect of being a teenager.

Disney

It is tough to figure out what this Emotion could be, but something about the eyes screams curiosity.

Disney

This trio of figures, which could be more than Emotions, also have no label, though they all sport memorable designs.

The storm cloud in particular screams depression, with the green frazzled lady being something not too far off.

Producer Mark Nielson revealed in a press conference that there was a "version [of Inside Out 2] where [they] had guilt and a version where we had jealousy," both of which were inevitably cut.

Jealousy's look can be seen further down the list, but perhaps one of the creations is what Guilt would have looked like.

Disney

A key Emotion considered for Inside Out 2 was Jealousy, which made the board of cut ideas and is one of the only nixed emotions with a proper label.

Disney

While this particular design doesn't have a name, it feels like an alternate version of Jealousy. It could also be Suspicion.

Disney

This fellow could be another Suspicion design. Other possibilities are Concern, Mistrust, Doubt, and Skepticism.

Disney

While it's difficult to determine what these stranger fellows could have been, Pixar was creative with its designs.

Ms. Tall and Lanky, alongside the big orange Emotion, look like they could have been alternate designs for Ennui and Embarrassment, respectively.

Disney

Emotions weren't the only things considered for the movie, according to this concept art. It explores what a positive surfing dude, happy old hippie, and buff frat boy might have looked like.

Disney

The SS Brainfart Crew seems like a hilarious gag that is already sorely missed from the proceedings. Hopefully, some version of the joke makes it into the final film.

Why they look like they belong on a boat might become more obvious further down this list.

Disney

Some art took a dark turn, such as this image that sees Joy looking in the distance at a mysterious, strange-looking creature.

Disney

The concepts get creepier, with shadow monsters having played a key part at some point in development. Maybe this is an alternate version of a deep dark secret, something that makes it into the film's first 30 minutes.

Disney

While still creepy, there is something undeniably cute about this iteration of the creature.

Disney

This double-headed creation seems to have explored what abstract thoughts are like in one's head as one grows up.

Disney

While it’s unclear what the bottom imagery is (maybe the new belief system?), this concept art shows a physical embodiment of good and bad ideas, and their classifications seem clear-cut.

Disney

The next one is another fantastic joke, introducing Little Impulsives, described as "rolling ball[s] of sketchy energy."

Disney

It's surprising that the next illustration never made it into the film, as it seems like a theme park named Puberty Park would make for a wonderful set piece for the movie.

Disney

Then there's this beautiful concept art with Joy and some Mind Workers on a boat.

Disney

The water focus continues with boats called The Inspiration and Eureka, depicted as having nets that catch ideas.

It's clear that another version of Inside Out 2 would have had some notable sequences on the water or the equivalent of what's in Riley's head.

Disney

Audiences won't be visiting Epiphany Bay either, which seems like a nice vacation spot.

Disney

The writers also explored the idea of diving deeper into facts and opinions, a concept that made for one of the best subtle jokes in the original Inside Out.

Disney

Another illustration details the "facts+opinion process," including extracting information from memories and passing it through a system that resembles a bakery to get the final product.

Disney

Last but not least is Popularity Island, a concept that feels perfect for a story exploring a young girl becoming a teenager.

Disney

Inside Out 2 hits theaters on Friday, June 14.

