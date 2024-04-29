Inside Out 2 Gets Exciting Runtime Update (Official)

Inside Out 2 is nearly ready for its release, as fans get an exciting update on the movie's runtime.

Featuring an expanded team of emotions inside the head of a young girl named Riley, Inside Out 2 will continue the central heroine's story as she navigates the trials and tribulations of adolescence.

Disney and Pixar hope to continue their run of success after 2023's Elemental (which saw huge viewership numbers on Disney+), especially with Inside Out 2 being a sequel to one of the studio's most celebrated modern hits.

Pixar

Shared by the Annecy Festival website, Inside Out 2's runtime is officially listed at 1 hour, 40 minutes.

This gives the sequel a runtime that is five minutes longer than 2015's Inside Out, which clocked in at 1 hour and 35 minutes.

The runtimes for the last 10 Pixar films can be seen below in reverse chronological order:

Elemental - 1 hour, 41 minutes

- 1 hour, 41 minutes Lightyear - 1 hour, 45 minutes

- 1 hour, 45 minutes Turning Red - 1 hour, 40 minutes

- 1 hour, 40 minutes Luca - 1 hour, 35 minutes

- 1 hour, 35 minutes Soul - 1 hour, 41 minutes

- 1 hour, 41 minutes Onward - 1 hour, 42 minutes

- 1 hour, 42 minutes Toy Story 4 - 1 hour, 40 minutes

- 1 hour, 40 minutes Incredibles 2 - 1 hour, 58 minutes

- 1 hour, 58 minutes Coco - 1 hour, 45 minutes

- 1 hour, 45 minutes Cars 3 - 1 hour, 42 minutes

The Inside Out sequel's runtime falls right in line with most of Pixar's recent film runtimes, which average around 1 hour and 43 minutes.

The only outlier in that regard is 2018's Incredibles 2, which ranks as the longest Pixar film to date at 1 hour, 58 minutes.

Will Inside Out 2's Runtime Lead to Pixar Success?

Considering Pixar's 27 movies since 1995 average out to 100.6 minutes in length, Inside Out 2's runtime is right in line with the company's past output.

From here, it all depends on the specific story the sequel tells behind Riley and her emotions, although it is already confirmed to be the latest addition to the long-standing shared universe theory for all of Pixar's films.

Taking on the challenges of puberty (including a scary big bad in Maya Hawke's Anxiety), Inside Out 2's Riley will remind fans of their own real-life experiences through her journey towards adulthood.

Early reviews of the first 30 minutes tease another big hit for the animation studio with fans set for a fairly easy viewing experience from a runtime standpoint.

Inside Out 2 is set to hit theaters on June 14.

