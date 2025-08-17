A wasted MCU Phase 5 villain actress has just found her next role in an Amazon Prime Video series with Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt. Marvel Studios has wasted many major villains through the years, turning those with deep comic histories into one-off threats or canon fodder for a bigger bad. From Captain America: The First Avenger's Red Skull to Black Widow's Taskmaster, fans have been saying the MCU has a villain problem for years.

Phase 5 had perhaps some of the MCU's best villains yet in Thunderbolts*'s Sentry, Daredevil: Born Again's Kingpin, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's High Evolutionary. That said, Marvel Studios also delivered some of its worst across Secret Invasion, The Marvels, and Captain America: Brave New World - and that's before even diving into its big Kang problem.

According to a post on Patreon from Daniel Richtman, the MCU's Taskmaster actress, Olga Kurylenko, is heading to Amazon Prime Video, as the Ukrainian-French actress will join Chris Pratt in The Terminal List Season 2. Her latest action role casting comes on the heels of her wasted potential in Phase 5's Thunderbolts* where she was killed by Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost during Act 1.

After fans were left shocked and disappointed by Taskmaster's Thunderbolts* demise, Kurylenko spoke to Diverto to reveal how Marvel Studios did her dirty in changing plans for her MCU return, four years after Black Widow.

Thunderbolts* originally planned to start filming in mid-2023 but was delayed to February 2024 due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes. However, Kurylenko had already "[taken her] son out of school, moved to Atlanta for five months, [and] rented a house" in preparation for filming at the original time.

And yet, the actress explained that, upon reading the updated script post-strike, she found out that Taskmaster was to be killed off in the first act. Kurylenko noted that, originally, her MCU villain was "there until the end," where she presumably would have stood with the others as a member of the New Avengers.

Olga Kurylenko is the latest addition to the cast of The Terminal List Season 2, which is in production now and aiming to premiere in 2026. The former MCU star joins existing cast members Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, and Riley Keough, while her fellow freshmen include Gabriel Luna and Martin Sensmeier.

The Terminal List Season 2 Could Use Olga Kurylenko's Ukrainian Roots

Interestingly, Olga Kurylenko is from Ukraine, where much of True Believer takes place as James Reece uncovers a black market arms operation. Whether as part of this illicit weapons trade or a force fighting for good, Kurylenko could play into The Terminal List Season 2's Ukrainian chapters that come further into the tale.

Production on The Terminal List Season 2 is currently underway, and the Amazon Prime Video series is expected to return in mid-to-late 2026. Fans can only hope the sophomore outing gives Kurylenko the chance to show off her action-acting chops after Marvel Studios wasted her Taskmaster in both her appearances.

Before The Terminal List returns for Season 2, the Amazon Prime Video series is getting a prequel, Dark Wolf, which will premiere on August 27. While the prequel will explore the earlier years of Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, the true second season will adapt the original novel's sequel, True Believer by author Jack Carr.

