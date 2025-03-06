A recent filming update for Amazon Prime Video's The Terminal List Season 2 might hurt Chris Pratt's chances of a big role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Most of the Guardians of the Galaxy seemed to end their MCU tenure with Vol. 3, but Chris Pratt's Peter Quill still seemed to have a future as the post-credits scene saw him back on Earth and closed with, "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return."

The cryptic tease led to speculation about where Pratt will appear next, with predictions ranging from Avengers 5 to a Star-Lord solo outing.

Chris Pratt's Avengers 5 Return Might've Got Less Likely

Marvel

Chris Pratt recently spoke with Collider and confirmed his next filming venture will be The Terminal List Season 2 from Amazon Prime Video, which will begin filming in March and he will be working on it "pretty much all year:"

"I'm going to be doing the second season of 'Terminal List.' I’m gonna be shooting that pretty much all year. We'll start in March, and I'll be working on that, going back and forth, family time and work time, for about six or seven months."

The latest updates on Pratt's filming schedule may spell trouble for his role in Avengers: Doomsday. The MCU blockbuster has been confirmed to start filming in April and be filmed "fairly back to back" with Secret Wars (via Deadline).

As the Star-Lord actor will be preoccupied with his Amazon Prime Video series for most of the year, he may not have time to shoot much for Doomsday. Then again, as Pratt said he will be "going back and forth, family time and work time," there may be room for him to slip away to film some Avengers 5 scenes.

Insider DanielRPK previously stated the main cast of Avengers 5 will film for around a month while the supporting cast film for one to two weeks. If Pratt does appear in Doomsday, his commitments to The Terminal List might slot him into the supporting role category, limiting his screen time in the movie (via Cosmic Marvel).

While The Terminal List Season 2 currently has no release date, the latest filming updates could indicate it will be released around summer 2026.

Star-Lord Could Still Be a Big Player in the MCU's Next Avengers Movies

James Gunn previously confirmed there were preliminary story plans for a Legendary Star-Lord movie starring Chris Pratt. These ideas saw Peter Quill "trying to adapt to the environment of Earth," having been away from his home planet and traveling the cosmos for decades.

That said, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released almost two years ago, some time has passed in the MCU. In that time, Quill ought to have re-adapted to life on Earth and perhaps may have reconnected with some of the heroes he fought alongside in Avengers: Endgame.

These bonds could help pull Star-Lord into the conflict of Doomsday when Sam Wilson reforms Earth's Mightiest Heroes as the team's current status in the MCU is rather unfortunate. It's easy to see Star-Lord getting on well with the likes of Ant-Man, or hanging out with Thor again after their stint traveling together.

A recent rumor stated Avengers 5 may face a delay as Marvel Studios is struggling to figure out who will even appear in the movie. As the studio faces trouble putting a blockbuster cast together, a big name like Pratt's will be one it may be eager to fit into the next Avengers movies to increase its star-power.

However, if Pratt is too busy to film much of a role for Doomsday, his schedule will hopefully open up enough to fit more of him into Secret Wars. Perhaps, if the actor can't film scenes for Avengers 5 yet due to The Terminal List, he could tackle those later than much of the cast on the set of Avengers 6 shortly after.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.