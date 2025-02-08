Terminal List Season 2 Gets Exciting Update Following Release Delays

After years of waiting, recently surfaced information hints at when fans may end up seeing The Terminal List Season 2.

Season 1 of the Amazon Prime action thriller was released back in 2022, adapting the events of Jack Carr's 2018 novel of the same name.

Starring Chris Pratt in its lead role, a Season 2 felt like it was inevitable (especially considering the stellar viewership numbers for the first batch of episodes). In 2023 Season 2 was officially greenlit, but that was one of the last times fans heard about the series...until now.

The Terminal List

A new production listing for Chris Pratt's The Terminal List Season 2 broke the silence surrounding the series, perhaps indicating when the series will eventually be released.

According to Ontario Creates (an agency used by the Canadian province's government to help foster the local creative industry), The Terminal List Season 2 is finally set to go into production with filming starting on May 20.

Production will take place in Toronto, Canada, going right through the summer and coming to an end on August 1.

This is the first update on the series, which is being dubbed The Terminal List: True Believer, fans have gotten in some time and could point to a potential release window for the project.

Filming on Season 1 initially started on March 9, 2021, and finished later that year in mid-summer. It would then be just about a year before the series saw the light of day, arriving on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022.

That means that if Season 2 were to follow suit, a potential debut sometime during summer 2026 makes a lot of sense, giving the series 10-12 months to complete post-production before release.

Luckily for Prime Video, the streamer has plenty of satiate fans until then with several big-name TV series on the way over the next 12 months (read about Prime Video's exciting 2025 TV slate here).

What Will Happen in The Terminal List Season 2?

The Terminal List Season 2 is going to be an exciting one, as the series takes a stab at the second novel in Jack Carr's Terminal List series, True Believer.

As written on Carr's official website, True Believer tells the tale of "a series of coordinated and murderous attacks" of an unknown origin, which quickly sends Lieutenant Commander James Reece (played by Chris Pratt) into action:

"When a bomb goes off during a holiday fair in London, the body count is horrific and the nation’s market goes into a tailspin. This, it turns out, is just the beginning of a series of coordinated and murderous attacks against the whole of the Western world. As the scope of the mayhem grows ever wider, pulling in country after country, the United States goes on the offensive. Who is pulling the strings? What is their motive? And most important of all, how can the attacks be stopped before bloodshed and economic freefall bring America and her allies to their knees?"

Reece's secret connection to the attacker is what drives this chapter in his story forward, as he comes face-to-face with a threat he had long thought to have left in his past.

In a post celebrating the series' first anniversary on his Instagram, Pratt shared that fans are not "ready for what we have in store for you," potentially hinting at the twists and turns that are sure to come in Season 2.

With production now dated for this next batch of episodes, fans can surely expect even more updates to start to make their way out about the series, leading up to its eventual debut.

The Terminal List Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.