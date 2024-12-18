Here's When Cross Season 2's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

All sorts of questions about the release of Cross Season 2 have popped up online as the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller continues to resonate with audiences.

Starring Black Adam's Aldis Hodge, Cross grabbed hold of audiences upon its November 14 release, as fans were transported into the world of James Patterson's Alex Cross series of crime novels.

Like the books the show was based on, the streaming series centers on forensic psychologist and homicide D.C. Metro Detective Alex Cross as he — along with his team — pursues some of America's most dangerous killers.

When Will Cross Season 2 Be Released?

Cross

Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's Cross series was confirmed, but when it will be released remains a mystery to the masses.

Cross Season 2 was officially announced in April 2024, before the first season premiere started streaming. What may shock fans is that the series' sophomore effort has already been filmed.

Speaking with Collider in the wake of Season 1's November 2024 release, series showrunner Ben Watkins revealed, "Season 2 is actually filmed," with the show getting back in front of cameras in April and ending production in September (two months before Season 1 debuted):

"Season 2 is actually filmed. I'm gonna go ahead and give you a spoiler because, fuck it. We started the [writers'] room back in November, we started filming in April, we finished production in September, and we're actually in post-production on Season 2. Each season is a book for me. They're all based on new mysteries. Season 1 is 'Hero Complex,' and Season 2 is called 'Bitter Fruit.'"

As for when audiences could see Aldis Hodge and the rest of Cross' star-studded cast return, Watkins did not have a clear answer.

"I would love to give them something reliable in terms of the schedule," the series creator remarked, being the closest thing to a potential Season 2 release window fans have gotten:

"I really, really hope. I've been having these conversations with them. There are so many other factors that come into play with these decisions, but I've been really, really trying to say, 'Look, streaming is becoming the most prominent way people are consuming content right now.' I would love to give them something reliable in terms of the schedule."

He said that he would love to release a new season of the series "every late fall, early winter:"

"If they know that every fall, or going into the winter, you're gonna get a season of Cross, I think that that's one of the ways you reward us. As audience members, we love being able to look forward and associate our shows with certain times. Right now, Amazon has said that is their intention, that they will try to make it a regular thing so that we can come to you every late fall, early winter."

This likely means that despite Cross Season 2 having finished filming, the show will likely be delayed until late 2025 and will come out in a similar window to Season 1—at least if Watkins gets his way.

If this is the case, fans should not expect the series to return until sometime between October and December 2025. Perhaps it could even fall into the same release plan as Season 1, coming to Amazon Prime video in mid-November.

Will Season 2 Be Cross' Last?

As of writing, Season 2 of Cross will reportedly be its last. However, that does not necessarily mean the show is done for good.

As series creator Ben Watkins mentioned, he sees each season as a single book in the Cross series. Season 1 tackled the events of James Patterson's Hero Complex, ending with the shocking reveal of Maria's killer and leaving Aldis Hodge's Alex Cross in a dark place (read more about Cross Season 1 spoilers).

Season 2 is set to follow this pattern of one-book-per-season as well, adapting Patterson's second Cross novel, Bitter Fruit. It will bring back everyone from Season 1, including fan-favorite Elle Monteiro (played by Samantha Wilkes).

With over 35 books in the extended Cross universe, there is plenty of source material for the TV show's creators to pull from should Amazon Prime Video want more of the series.

And, looking at viewership data surrounding the series, one can assume the streaming giant will quickly rubber-stamp a potential Cross Season 3 (and maybe even more.

Even more than a month after its release, the show has maintained a strong position on Prime Video's top 10 list, holding the number two spot in the U.S. as of writing (via FlixPatrol).

With solid numbers like that, fans should not be too worried about the future of the series beyond Season 2, as Cross has seemingly proven itself a bonafide streaming hit.

Cross Season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.