Who Is Samantha Walkes? 5 Things to Know About Cross Actress - Wiki Bio Details

After its debut on Amazon Prime Video, viewers are watching to learn more about Cross' Samantha Walkes.

Cross is a new crime series that debuted on November 14. Created by Ben Watkins and adapted from James Patterson's popular Alex Cross novels, the series stars Aldis Hodge as the titular detective Alex Cross, alongside Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, and Samantha Walkes as Elle Monteiro.

The storyline centers on Alex Cross, a skilled detective and forensic psychologist known for his relentless dedication to uncovering the identities of both victims and perpetrators.

Balancing his professional and personal life as a devoted father, Cross dives deep into the psychology of criminals, providing an intense, suspenseful journey into the minds of killers.

Meet Samantha Walkes - Biography Details

Prime Video

Samantha Walkes' First-Ever Show Was Playing an Orphan in Annie

In 2018, Samantha reflected with Neptune Theatre on her first experience on stage, which came in high school with a production of Annie.

Recalling the thrill of being cast as an orphan in ninth grade, she was initially "very disappointed" to land a background role but soon took her mother's advice to heart:

"It was grade 9 and I was a little high schooler and I was doing the show the musical 'Annie.' And I was an orphan and I remember coming home and being very excited that I was cast because the word of the block was this high school didn't cast grade niners. So I got in and very disappointed because I was background and then my mother said, I will never forget, 'You always gotta pay your dues.' And boy did I learn being background how to listen how to give attention how to give the stage to those who needed it at the time and also how to like fall back and also shine in my chorus and in my ensemble. So it really prepped and paved the way for today. So always pay your dues."

Samantha Played Cinderella on Stage

Samantha brought a new dimension to the role of Cinderella in Neptune Theatre's stage adaptation, making it the company’s highest-grossing holiday show with over 7,000 children in attendance.

Reflecting on the impact of her portrayal with The Signal, Samantha shared how embodying Cinderella offered her hope and inspiration for the future:

"It’s given me so much life to know children are coming of different minorities and seeing themselves."

The full reality of the role struck her during a local Parade of Lights event, where children eagerly recognized her.

"In that moment I realized they were seeing the magic and they were seeing me too," she said, adding that this experience brought her to tears, as it stood in contrast to feeling unseen due to her background:

"In that moment I realized they were seeing the magic and they were seeing me too. So much of my life has been not being seen, pushed aside, nothing I do is enough, because of the colour of my skin and I was not expecting that they would see me and the magic of Cinderella, in one. I cried."

Samantha Previously Starred in Orphan: First Kill

Samantha, known for her standout performance as Rose King in The Kings of Napa, has also appeared in several notable film and television roles.

She portrayed Dr. Segar in the 2022 horror film Orphan: First Kill and recently joined the anticipated series Cross as Elle Monteiro.

With her versatility spanning from thrillers to family dramas, Samantha's work has continued to capture audiences across genres.

Samantha Did a TEDx Talk in 2022

In a 2022 TEDx Talk, Samantha delved into the complex journey toward "true freedom" and living an authentic, fulfilling life, a topic she believes has grown more relevant since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have all suffered loss, trauma, grief, and disappointment," she reflected, noting that these experiences often reinforce unhealthy belief systems and attachment styles that can "keep us in a state of survival."

Samantha explored the distinction between one’s "purpose" and "assignment" in life, stressing that rediscovering her purpose helped her redefine her self-worth beyond her achievements.

Her recounting of her Broadway career loss, which she had previously tied to her identity, highlighted the importance of separating what we do from who we are.

Through meditation, therapy, and self-reflection, Samantha said she reconnected with her core mission to love people abundantly, build community, and foster a life of purpose.

Cross is Samantha's Biggest Role Yet

Given her past appearances on TV series like Murdoch Mysteries and The Changeling, Samantha's new role as Elle Monteiro is the most high-profile of her career yet.

Samantha expressed excitement on the MUSE TV Network about her on-screen chemistry with Aldis Hodge, who plays Alex Cross, describing their collaboration as "natural, organic, fun, safe."

She shared that working with Hodge feels like "coming home," emphasizing the comfort and connection they bring to their scenes. "We are like two big kids when we play and when we get to be together in a scene," she said, comparing their dynamic to a lively, athletic exchange:

"I mean it was a lot of fun I mean. I know that maybe sound, you know, I don't know disingenuous because it's like the answer you're expecting but we are like two big kids when we play and when we get to be together in a scene it feels just like coming home. Like just natural, organic, fun, safe there's always this volley, you know, I swing, he swings, and it's very athletic and beautiful the in that nature of the ring."

How To Follow Samantha Walkes Online

Fans can follow Samantha Walkes on Instagram and X.

Cross is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.