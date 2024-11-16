Based on the novels by James Patterson, Cross is Amazon's newest crime show led by Aldis Hodge (Black Adam), alongside Isaiah Mustafa (Shadowhunters), Alona Tal (SEAL Team), and more.

The story of Cross focuses on Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist in Washington, D.C., obsessed with getting into the minds of killers and victims to solve his cases. After tragedy strikes, Cross is made a widower taking care of his children as a single father, which only gets worse when his past comes to haunt him.

Cross Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 14.

Every Main Cast Member of Alex Cross Prime Series

Aldis Hodge - Alex Cross

Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge, also a producer for the show, plays Alex Cross, a decorated homicide detective in Washington, D.C., with a PhD in psychology and an obsession with getting into the heads of criminals.

When Cross is assigned what is assumed to be a drug overdose case of a respected member of the community, it leads him and the department down a serial killer's rabbit hole. On top of that, Cross is actively being haunted by the death of his wife by a mysterious stalker.

Hodge starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam and significant roles in other shows like TURN: Washington's Spies, Underground, Leverage, and more.

Isaiah Mustafa - Detective John Sampson

Isaiah Mustafa

Best friends since childhood and practically brothers, Isaiah Mustafa plays Cross' partner John Sampson. After the death of Cross' wife, Maria, Sampson has been butting heads with Cross about his reluctance to seek professional help for his obvious trauma.

Practically an uncle to Cross' children, he'd die for Cross if it meant protecting him and his family.

Mustafa also starred in Shadowhunters and played Mike Hanlon in It Chapter Two.

Juanita Jennings - Regina Cross

Juanita Jennings

Juanita Jennings plays Alex Cross' grandmother, Regina Cross, more commonly referred to within the family as Nana Mama, especially by her grandchildren. She had to raise Alex herself when his mother died.

Still living with Cross in Washington, Nana Mama helps him raise his two kids after Maria's murder. Always a voice of reason and serenity for her grandson, she's there to help set himself straight when he can't.

With over a hundred credits to her name, Jennings has been acting since 1986, appearing in shows like Suits, Family Guy, Shameless, and many more.

Alona Tal - Kayla Craig

Alona Tal

Alona Tal plays an FBI agent named Kayla Craig, who attempts to recruit him into the bureau with no luck. Otherwise, Craig is there for Cross whenever he hits a roadblock in a case, whether it's a new lead or a piece of helpful advice.

At a glance, she's a foreigner from the books, but it appears she's simply a genderswapped version of an existing character named Kyle Craig, who served an identical purpose and role.

Tal's most prominent role was Jo Harvelle in CW's hit Supernatural, along with the character Stella Baxter in over 50 episodes of SEAL Team.

Samantha Walkes - Elle Monteiro

Samantha Walkes

Samantha Walkes plays Elle Monteiro, Alex Cross' love interest, and is an executive director of a nonprofit organization. While she's also politically active, having attended police protests in the past, she still fully supports Cross and his career at the department.

With less than 15 roles to her name, Walkes' most significant role before Cross was Dr. Segar in Orphan: First Kill and a brief stint in Murdoch Mysteries.

Caleb Elijah - Damon Cross

Caleb Elijah

Caleb Elijah plays the son of Alex Cross, Damon, a gifted pianist who unfortunately gets into some scrapes at school that Cross has to lecture him on. However, he's a well-mannered child who seeks the approval of his father while still missing his mother.

While he's also a model, Elijah has just begun dipping his toes into acting, with his only role before Cross being Christian in the psychological crime-drama True Story.

Melody Hurd - Janelle Cross

Melody Hurd

Alex Cross has another child, a daughter named Janelle, played by Melody Hurd. A quiet child who keeps close to Nana Mama, at least most of the time, if Alex's grandmother can help it.

Unlike her onscreen brother, Hurd has had a few significant roles before Cross, such as Maddy Logelin in the Netflix film Fatherhood and Gracie Emory in the television show Them.

Chaunteé Schuler Irving - Maria Cross

Chaunteé Schuler Irving

Existing only in flashbacks, Chaunteé Schuler Irving plays the murdered wife of Alex Cross, Maria. A loving mother to both her children, her death still hangs over the whole family a year after her passing.

Irving's brief appearance in Cross reflects her brief acting career, with her only role before this crime drama being over 80 episodes of As the World Turns.

Jennifer Wigmore - Chief Anderson

Jennifer Wigmore

Chief Anderson is played by Jennifer Wigmore, the police chief in Washington D.C., a put-upon superior with whom Cross is constantly butting heads about the case. With higher ambitions beyond even chief, she wants this case done with as soon as possible.

Before playing the chief of police in Cross, Wigmore played a much higher role in government as Deputy Director of the CIA in Designated Survivor.

Eloise Mumford - Shannon Witmer

Eloise Mumford

Eloise Mumford's Shannon Witmer is unfortunate enough to cross paths with this season's serial killer, who believes she's the perfect canvas for his last art piece. However, she's a fighter and does everything she can to survive until the authorities can rescue her.

Mumford is most known for playing Kate Kavanagh in the Fifty Shades trilogy and a minor appearance in Chicago Fire.

Ryan Eggold - Ed Ramsey

Ryan Eggold

The primary antagonist of this season of Cross, Ryan Eggold's Ed Ramsey, dubbed the Fanboy, is a serial killer-obsessed murderer who wants to immortalize himself in history with his crimes.

A well-known figure in the political circles in Washington, he uses his connections to help his sick obsession, paying off and blackmailing everyone he can to achieve it.

Eggold played another antagonist in BlacKkKlansman but also played Tom Keen in the long-running series Blacklist.

Mercedes de la Zerda - Detective Amielynn Vega

Mercedes de la Zerda

One of the few female detectives in the department, Mercedes de la Zerda's Amielynn Vega, is a friend of Cross and Sampson. When dirty cops begin cropping up around the case, she's one of the few Cross trusts.

Zerda appeared in dozens of other shows before Cross, such as The Sinner, Nancy Drew, Designated Survivor, and more.

Johnny Ray Gill - Bobby Trey

Johnny Ray Gill

The secondary antagonist of Cross is Bobby Trey, played by Johnny Ray Gill. A former detective turned dirty who works closely with Ed Ramsey, helping him finish his serial killer-inspired masterpiece.

A dog lover with a smart mouth, Bobby is a slippery criminal who manages to get out right from under Cross' nose as he helps Ramsey cover his tracks.

Gill had co-starred with Hodge in Underground before Cross and starred in other shows like BrainDead [<-this is one word] and Leverage.

Stacie Greenwell - Detective Shawna De Lackner

Stacie Greenwell

Another detective at the department, Stacie Greenwell's detective Shawna De Lackner, can come off as a bit of a toady. Seemingly easily falling in line with Anderson's preconceived notions.

However, despite that, she's still close enough friends with Cross that he trusts her enough with crucial information in case she won't compromise.

With over 50 credits to her name, Greenwell has appeared in comedies like Shameless and horror films such as 3 from Hell.

Dwain Murphy - Detective Akbar

Dwain Murphy

Appearing in the opening of Cross and interesting a suspect, Dwain Murphy's Akbar is another dedicated detective at Metro PD.

Another actor with an impressively long resume, Murphy has starred in a long list of shows such as Utopia Falls, The Strain, Played, and many more.

Jason Rogel - Chris Wu

Jason Rogel

Jason Rogel's Chris Wu is a colleague at Metro PD who helps Cross with intel on the case, although he gets on Sampson's nerves, especially when he makes one nearly fatal mistake.

Rogel seems to have a habit of showing up in crime shows like Cross, previously appearing in Bones, Dexter, Monk, and more.

Sharon Taylor - Lieutenant Oracene Massey

Sharon Taylor

Alex Cross's pregnant superior at Metro PD is Sharon Taylor's Lieutenant Oracene Massey, who's close to John Sampson. Like the Chief, she wants to help wrap this case as soon as possible and with the least controversy possible.

Before Cross, Taylor had appeared as another police officer in Dead Boy Detectives and even a major in Batwoman.

Karen Robinson - Miss Nancy

Karen Robinson

When Cross believes his son, Damon, isn't taking enough advantage of his innate skills with the piano, he hires Karen Robinson's Miss Nancy as a tutor. The two of them hit it off immediately, with Nancy slowly becoming another part of the family.

Acting since 1994 with over 100 credits to her name, Robinson has starred in Titans, Schitt's Creek, King, and many more shows aside from Cross.

Cross Season 1 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.