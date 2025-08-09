Captain America Looks Way Different In His 2025 MCU Return (Photos)

New merchandise revealed a sneak peek at Captain America's completely different look coming in his 2025 MCU return. After passing the Cap torch to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the Steve Rogers of Marvel's star-spangled supe is coming back to the MCU later this year. The character is just one of many set to be included in the upcoming animated Marvel Zombies series, due out in October.

A new piece of Marvel merchandise revealed a first look at Captain America's new zombified look, which will appear in his 2025 MCU return. The character is one of several to get the undead treatment in the new Disney+ series, as a team of living Avengers (made up of characters like Yelena Belova, Spider-Man, and Shang-Chi) fights their way across the zombie apocalypse.

Captain America looks completely different than what fans may be used to for the character in Marvel Zombies, as revealed by a new Funko Pop! figurine announced in collaboration with the series (via Entertainment Earth).

Funko

The Pop! figure depicts an undead version of Chris Evans' first Avengers, as he emerges from the earth with decaying flesh and beady red eyes. The item is currently up for pre-order, with no publicly listed release date.

Funko

Audiences had previously seen a version of this undead Cap in Marvel's What If...? series.

Marvel Studios

This zombified Variant of the hero appeared in What If...? Season 1's "What If...Zombies?" episode, as he, along with a few other big-name Avengers, attempts to satiate their super-powered hunger for the flesh of the living.

Marvel Studios

As expected, undead Steve Rogers is a stark departure from his usual look as seen in the MCU.

Marvel Studios

He had even appeared elsewhere in What If...? in his living form, sporting a beard and his dashingly handsome signature good looks.

Marvel Zombies comes to Disney+ on October 3. The animated four-part miniseries will tell the tale of an alternate universe where some of our favorite Marvel heroes have been zombified in a comic book post-apocalypse. This forces the remaining Avengers to attempt to reverse the zombie infection while evading the flesh-craving pursuits of some of their now-undead former superhero teammates.

What Is Next for Captain America in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

While Captain America might be sporting a much more decayed look than fans are used to in his next MCU appearance, that does not mean that is how the character will always look going forward in the franchise.

It has been a big year for Cap. Earlier this year, Captain America: Brave New World came to theaters, marking Anthony Mackie's big-screen debut as the character.

Since then, fans have received teases of the character's future. It was revealed that he was leading a new team of Avengers by the time Thunderbolts* came to an end. This set up the character's appearance in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, where he will serve as a key team member taking on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Before then, though, Steve Rogers' version of Cap will 'come back from the dead,' appearing as this new zombified take on the character in Marvel Zombies.

Given that show's R-rating, this will be an exciting prospect for fans, showing the hero in a new, more gnarly light—outside of just being an undead Variant of the hero fans know and love.