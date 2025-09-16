Marvel Studios Releases First Look at Avengers vs Eternals Fight (Video)

In anticipation of its next Disney+ series, Marvel Studios released a first look at an epic Avengers vs Eternals fight. Ever since Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembled for the first time on the big screen, fans have been itching to see the team go up against one of Marvel Comics' other super-powered squads (whether it be the X-Men, Eternals, or something more obscure like X-Force).

To this point, audiences have largely been left waiting for this superhero team clash of all clashes. That streak is set to end, however, as at least one Avengers vs Eternals fight has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Marvel Zombies.

A new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' R-rated animated series offered a sneak peek at a monumental clash between Ikaris and Captain Marvel.

About 25 seconds into the 30-second teaser, Richard Madden's zombified Eternal can be seen flying toward and attacking an undead Carol Danvers, marking the first time the two superhero teams have sparred in the MCU.

Marvel Studios

Notably, both of these characters have succumbed to the zombie virus plaguing the Marvel Zombies world, going against the expectation that the series' central undead villains would only be a threat to those heroes left alive (like Spider-Man, Yelena Belova, and Ms. Marvel).

Watch the full Marvel Zombies teaser below:

Marvel Zombies is a new four-part series from Marvel Television that tells the story of an alternate comic book reality desecrated by a zombie virus. The emergence of the undead has resulted in several big-name Marvel heroes dying and returning to life, adding a super-powered twist to the classic zombie apocalypse tale.

The series will be released in four parts, with all four episodes dropping on Disney+ simultaneously on Wednesday, September 24.

Will an 'Avengers vs.' Movie Ever Happen?

Marvel Comics

For decades, the Avengers vs. comic line has made fans' superhero dreams come true, as Marvel Comics pits the iconic team against other big names in the Marvel universe.

An Avengers vs. movie has yet to make its way into the MCU, but that does not mean it will never happen. In fact, nearly 20 years into Marvel Studios' run, it looks like we may be closer than ever.

Next year's Avengers: Doomsday is said to see the villainous Doctor Doom pit multiple realities against one another, each sparring for their particular world's fate. The movie will reportedly introduce the Fox X-Men universe as part of this.

The emergence of these classic mutants in the new movie suggests undertones of a potential Avengers vs. X-Men storyline for the 2026 blockbuster. As for a live-action Avengers vs. Eternals clash, fans may need to wait a little longer for that.

There have been rumors that Marvel Studios is setting up an adaptation of the beloved Judgement Day storyline for its first post-Multiverse Saga Avengers movie. This comic book story sees Earth's Mightiest Heroes taking on the X-Men and the Eternals in an epic comic clash for the ages.

That feels like the next logical step for the Avengers franchise to go once this ongoing Multiverse story is wrapped up, pitting the metahuman team against some of the other superhero squads from across the Marvel mythos instead of another universal or multiversal threat.