Marvel Studios Reportedly Has Plans For An Avengers, X-Men & Eternals Crossover Movie (Rumor)

New insider information suggests Marvel Studios is developing a massive Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals crossover movie. As it stands, fans are focused on the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, which will conclude this current saga of MCU storytelling. However, Marvel Studios has started looking beyond the 2026 and 2027 Avengers duology, laying the groundwork for what will come next in Phase 7.

Some of these future projects have been reported to include a new Black Panther movie, the introduction of the MCU X-Men, and a Young Avengers title. Still, there has been little talk of what the Avengers themselves will be up to post-Multiverse Saga. One recent insider report seems to suggest that this next Avengers adventure could adapt to another massive crossover event, bringing in the mutants and Eternals.

Responding to a question in one of his monthly Q&As, My Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez let slip that Marvel is developing a project based on the beloved Judgement Day comic run.

When asked about both announced and unannounced MCU titles he is most looking forward to, Perez answered, "announced? Brand New Day, Doomsday, and Secret Wars. That is not announced? Judgement Day:"

Vexster: "What project are you most excited for and why?" Alex Perez: "That is announced? 'Brand New Day,' 'Doomsday' and 'Secret Wars.' That is not announced? 'Judgment Day.'"

This is the first mention of a potential Judgement Day project from Marvel Studios. It could set up the beloved crossover event as the next Avengers story after Secret Wars.

Judgement Day (titled A.X.E. Judgement Day) ran in Marvel Comics from July to November 2022. It told the story of a war that broke out between the Eternals and X-Men after the Mutants asserted their dominance of Earth. The Avengers attempted to get in the middle and desecrate this super-powered conflict. Still, they became a third party in this superhero war, which saw three of Marvel's biggest teams squaring off against one another.

Does Judgement Day Make Sense for the MCU?

It is unclear how this reported Judgement Day project would work in the MCU, but it feels like the perfect place to go with the franchise's comic book story after the Multiversal reset that is supposedly coming in Secret Wars.

Just because the scale of the MCU will seemingly get a skosh smaller after the Multiverse Saga does not mean the franchise will abandon Avengers-level storytelling.

So, pitting the series' most iconic teams against one another in whatever this new universe looks like in a project like a Judgement Day movie makes a ton of sense.

Marvel Comics

This is especially true if it includes the three core teams from the Judgement Day comic. The MCU Eternals have not been heard from in the franchise since their 2021 movie, and the X-Men are said to play a massive part in this next saga.

With the mutants' supposed emergence after Secret Wars, it would make sense that there will be some tensions, leading to something like Judgement Day.

Having three of the franchise's biggest teams go to war with one another could be a great way to present a large Phase-capping narrative without blowing the franchise back up to the Multiversal scale it is currently at.