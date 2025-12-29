DC Announces 5th Chapter of James Gunn's DCU

DC Studios is gearing up for a milestone moment in the rollout of James Gunn's DCU, confirming the release window for the fifth chapter in the newly established universe. The DCU has already taken shape through the animated series Creature Commandos, the cinematic return of Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. As the universe took flight under the guidance of Gunn in 2025, the writer, director, and executive is delegating more control in 2026, making it a crucial year for the future of DC.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran announced the release window of the next TV chapter of the DCU, Lanterns, during an interview with CBR, confirming that the series is now targeting a "late summer" debut and will follow the DCU's 4th installment, Supergirl. Safran explained that the timing was less about delay and more about strategy, noting that the series needed the proper runway to succeed within HBO's structured programming slate.

That scheduling calculus is especially important given that Lanterns is a joint production between DC Studios and HBO, making its placement more complex than a standard streaming release (like Peacemaker Season 2).

HBO's Originals are traditionally slotted into premium Sunday night windows and are mapped out well in advance to avoid internal competition. Safran acknowledged this reality, stressing that "because it's an important show for everybody, and the show is going to be great," the focus was on finding "the right timing."

HBO's broader 2026 lineup helps contextualize that decision. The network's year is set to begin in January with Industry Season 4, followed by A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Euphoria Season 3 is expected to arrive in April, with House of the Dragon Season 3 kicking off the summer. Once the release schedule for that series is clear, it will be easy to predict when Lanterns will debut.

The late-summer placement of Lanterns also makes the 2026 release calendar a historic milestone for DC media. For the first time, the studio will debut three DCU projects within a single season, with Supergirl arriving on June 26, then Lanterns, and Clayface set to follow on September 11. This tightly clustered schedule means all of DC's planned fourth, fifth, and sixth chapters will roll out within four months in 2026.

DCU's Upcoming 2026 Release Slate

Supergirl

DC Studios

Kicking off DC Studios' summer slate on June 26, 2026, is Supergirl, which recently unveiled its first full trailer and offered audiences their clearest look yet at Milly Alcock's take on Kara Zor-El after debuting in Superman.

The footage leaned heavily into Kara's Kryptonian abilities, showcasing her super strength in close-quarters combat, her high-speed flight through space, and flashes of heat vision.

From a commercial standpoint, the film carries added weight as the second DCU theatrical release under Gunn and Safran, making it a key test of audience confidence in the new universe. That said, expectations are measured, as even Superman topped out at $616 million globally, and The Direct predicted Supergirl to approach that figure.

Lanterns

DC Studios

Lanterns was initially expected by many fans to be the first DC Studios project released in 2026, making its shift to a post-Supergirl premiere a notable change.

However, the delay appears to be a positive signal rather than a cause for concern, reinforcing the idea that DC Studios is willing to adjust its schedule to ensure each project receives the attention and runway it needs.

It remains unclear whether Supergirl will directly connect to Lanterns, but even a small Easter egg or thematic crossover would benefit both projects. This is especially true considering the endless possibilities for crossover in 2027's Man of Tomorrow, written and directed by Gunn.

Clayface

DC Comics

Rounding out DC Studios’ 2026 slate on September 11 is Clayface, a lower-stakes, R-rated theatrical release that represents a sharp contrast to the blockbuster-driven model from the DCEU.

The film follows Matt Hagan, a former actor who becomes the titular Batman villain, and signals DC’s willingness to experiment with darker, more character-focused stories within the DCU.

Production moved at a breakneck pace, with star Tom Rhys Harries confirming in late October that filming was wrapping after roughly two months, far shorter than the industry norm for superhero projects. That accelerated schedule aligns with reports of a lower budget and suggests a streamlined production approach. If successful, Clayface could set a precedent for future DCU projects by proving there is room for grounded, R-rated films alongside tentpole superhero releases.