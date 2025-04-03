Peacemaker Season 2 Gets Exciting Release Window Update From Star

Series star Danielle Brooks teased the Peacemaker Season 2 release window in a new interview. Brooks, who plays the daughter of Viola Davis' Amanda Waller in the James Gunn-created DC streaming series, revealed that Superman will not be the only DCU project coming this summer.

During an interview with Collider, while promoting her upcoming appearance in A Minecraft Movie, the Peacemaker star let slip that Season 2 "comes out in August:"

"Mmm, look at you. I will tease that it comes out tomorrow…No, I am just kidding; it comes out in August; I can tell you that much. The dance number, I think it’s safe to say…I had to do a lot of choreography. I had to spend a lot of time with the choreographer because it was intense. Learning those moves was not easy. Like making sure the leg goes the right way and stuff, it was hard. But I got it down. Can I say everybody got it down? Not so much? But thank god for TV magic, and cuts, and all that stuff."

While she would not comment further about the show, Brooks offered a slight glimpse behind the curtain at the John Cena-led Max series' second season. She said, "It will not disappoint" and has "a lot of heart:"

“It will not disappoint. It has a lot of heart in it this season, and it has a great opening."

Peacemaker Season 2 will mark the third project overall in James Gunn's newly-minted DCU, coming hot on the heels of the animated Creature Commandos series and Gunn's upcoming Superman film.

Created by Gunn, the R-rated Max superhero series follows John Cena as foul-mouthed vigilante Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, a former member of the iconic DC team, the Suicide Squad, as the mysterious ARGUS organization recruits him to take down any super-powered threats that may come their way.

Everything We Know About Peacemaker Season 2

Warner Bros.

With a potential release now in sight, there is plenty to get excited about for Peacemaker Season 2.

The second round of the DC series will see most of the team from Season 2 return, including creator James Gunn and stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, and Steve Agee (read more about the Peacemaker cast here).

Season 2 will have eight episodes and will once again stream on the Warner Bros.-owned streaming platform Max.

Plot specifics for the second season have not yet been disclosed, but fans can expect even more R-rated DC fun when the show does return. This will include the introduction of Batman villain White Rabbit into the Peacemaker fray.

Actress Brey Noelle revealed she was taking on the DC Comics role in the new season on her personal Instagram in late March, telling fans she would debut in the DC series as the big bad inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

Peacemaker Season 2 will also come after the DCU's first big-screen effort, James Gunn's Superman. This will be a change from the series' first season, which was firmly set in the DCEU.

Things atop the DC executive and creative tree have since changed, though, with Peacemaker being one of the few holdovers from the last iteration of the shared on-screen universe.

What that new universal set dressing will actually look like remains to be seen. There have been teases of other parts of Gunn's DC Comics world being introduced—like a cool connection to Superman set to pop up at some point in the second season.