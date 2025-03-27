Peacemaker Season 2: Actor Affirms Their Batman Villain Casting

A new Batman villain is officially joining Peacemaker Season 2, with actress Brey Noelle confirming she’ll play White Rabbit in the upcoming Max series. Her casting marks one of the first major additions to the new season, which is set to bring back John Cena’s antihero, Peacemaker, for another round of chaotic, R-rated action when the DCU series returns in August 2025.

Amidst a slew of R-rated projects being developed for the DCU, Peacemaker will be back in all of its mature-rated glory later in 2025. Airing its first episodes since early 2022, John Cena and co. are expected to deliver many of the same violence, shenanigans, and hijinks fans came to love from him in his solo series.

Outside of a couple of key connections to other DC projects, plot details and story information remain largely under wraps for the second season of Gunn's hit Max series. Now, as its release date inches closer, a new character from the series is set to bring up the anticipation for Christopher Smith's return.

Peacemaker Season 2 Confirms Batman Villain Inclusion

Actress Brey Noelle seemed to confirm her casting in James Gunn's Peacemaker Season 2. The actress and singer shared an image to her Instagram Stories with a fan-made image of herself along with the following message:

"DC Studios has officially cast actress Brey Noelle as White Rabbit, one of Batman's villains, in 'Peacemaker' S2. Welcome to the DCU, Brey!"

Noelle is one of the first new actors who will make her debut in Peacemaker Season 2, with that show marking her DCU debut.

The White Rabbit's Role in Peacemaker Season 2

Most commonly using the alter-ego of Jaina Hudson, the White Rabbit gets her name from the classic same-named bunny originating from the Alice in Wonderland fable.

Known for her ties to Batman in DC Comics, she is a Native socialite who has the power to duplicate herself along with enhanced speed. She is also known for dressing somewhat provocatively in the comics (inspired by the Playboy bunny), although no details have been confirmed on her look for Peacemaker Season 2.

After Christopher Smith's father, August, and the alien race of Butterflies served as the villains in Peacemaker Season 1, it is hard to tell what the White Rabbit's role in Season 2 will be. However, with Peacemaker's proclivity for sleeping around, it could easily be a scorned ex-lover hoping to get back at the antihero.

Elsewhere for the show, this series is already confirmed to connect directly with James Gunn's Superman, which is set to fly into theaters about a month before Peacemaker. This includes the casting of Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. in both projects, and more ties are sure to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Now, with only a few months remaining until new episodes debut, the hope is that more answers about her place in Season 2 will come to light.