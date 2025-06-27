Peacemaker Star Clarifies Season 2's Batman Connection (Exclusive)

One of Peacemaker Season 2's newly cast stars clarified her connection to Batman in the DCU. James Gunn's John Cena-led Max series is set to return to the streamer in August. In the new season, Argentinian actress Sol Rodriguez will bring to life the DC Comics character Sasha Bordeaux.

In an exclusive conversation with The Direct, Peacemaker Season 2 star Sol Rodriguez revealed that her Sasha Bordeaux character will not have any connection to Batman like she does in the comics. That does not mean she will have a lesser role in Season 2; she will just not be associated with the Dark Knight.

When asked what she could tease about her character, Rodriguez said she is "completely different" from the version seen in the comics, adding that her Sasha Bordeaux will "not [be] involved with Batman:"

"Nothing! I'm kidding. No, no, I'm not kidding. I'm not kidding. Partially kidding, hopefully partially kidding. So, my character is Sasha Bordeaux, who is in the comics. So, that gives me some sort of, like... I'm able to talk at least about that the comic part, but Sasha was written differently in this story in 'Peacemaker' by James; he wrote something completely different. I'm not involved with Batman, like in the comics or any of that, but she brings something new to 'Peacemaker' in the second season. I can't tell you anything about her in this, but whatever you know about the comics, there's something there about Sasha."

In the comics, Sasha is often depicted as a love interest for Bruce Wayne/Batman. She is a former bodyguard of the DC Comics playboy who, at times, has been romantically involved with her employer.

Rodriguez then addressed if she sees a future for her character in the super-powered franchise, admitting that it is "all up to the gods and the one and only James Gunn:"

"That's all up to the gods and the one and only James Gunn. He decides. I really hope so. I really hope that he brings me to different — Well, it's all one big universe and loving family. So, hopefully Sasha can jump into different movies and shows. I will love that. That would be my dream."

The new Peacemaker character recently made her debut in a still for the upcoming seasons, immediately sending fans into a fervor, thinking her appearance could indicate that the Caped Crusader may not be far behind.

Peacemaker Season 2 comes to Max on August 21, 2025, grafting James Gunn's R-rated TV comedy from the DCEU to the newly-minted DCU. The streaming series stars John Cena as the titular hero, recruited by the mysterious ARGUS organization to take on a new comic book threat.

How Could Sasha Bordeaux Play Into Peacemaker Season 2?

Warner Bros.

Just because Sol Rodriguez's Sasha Bordeaux will not be associated with Batman in Peacemaker Season 2 (like she is across many of her comic book appearances) does not mean she will not significantly factor into the new series.

First and foremost, Sasha is a tactical force to be reckoned with. Sure, this often leads her to work for Bruce Wayne, but her military mind could easily be valuable to some other DC staple.

In the case of Peacemaker, Sasha's acumen could draw ARGUS' attention, being brought in as a new agent to watch over Peacemaker and other superheroes of note.

With what seem to be multiple versions of John Cena's central character popping up in the hit series (read more about Peacemaker Season 2's Multiverse possibilities here), someone like Sasha Bordeaux could be vital in figuring out whatever problem may be plaguing ARGUS and Peacemaker this season.

DC Comics

Then, going forward, perhaps she could be tied into the DCU's upcoming Batman-focused efforts, with The Brave and the Bold still on the superhero franchise's slate.

That is to say, even though Sasha is not planned to have Batman ties in the DCU as of now, that does not mean that will always be the case.

There is always the chance she will be retroactively integrated into the brand's new Gotham-based narrative, providing key connective tissue between Peacemaker and the DCU's eventual Batman movie.