Marvel Rivals Season 3: Twitch Reveals Next 2 Heroes Early

The next two heroes for Marvel Rivals Season 3 have been revealed by Twitch, setting the stage for the game's summer season. Numerous characters set to join the hit online hero shooter have been teased since the game's launch, though it was unclear when exactly each would hit the roster. Captain Marvel, MODOK, and Cyclops are just a handful of the heroes in the rumor mill, but now fans know exactly who is coming next.

As confirmed in a recent Twitch blog post explaining the site's upcoming in-game drops, Blade and Phoenix will be joining Marvel Rivals in Season 3. The two will be part of a season that focuses on symbiotic versions of characters, with the description also teasing exciting events set against a summer backdrop.

Phoenix and Blade ignite the action in Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awaken! Get ready for all-new team-ups, stunning Venomized costumes, and sizzling summer events that will turn up the heat. Don't miss out-tune in to Marvel Rivals on Twitch for exclusive drops and dive into this epic new chapter!

Twitch indicates that the Season 3 drops will commence on July 11 at 5:00 p.m. PT. As Rivals staggers its hero releases within seasons, fans can expect to play as one of these heroes on that date and the other character midway through the season.

Marvel Comics

Jean Grey continues the mutant trend set by Emma Frost in Marvel Rivals' second season, and is sure to bring the full power of the Phoenix Force to turn the tide of battle when she arrives. Her eventual addition was teased in Season 2 with the inclusion of a Cerebro spray as part of the Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event.

Marvel Rivals

Blade, on the other hand, has been showcased several times in-game. Many expected the Daywalker to enter the fray after his inclusion in the Midnight Features 2 event. He then physically appeared as a prisoner on the Central Park map and went to beddy-byes on the Wakanda map, further teasing out Eric Brooks' in-universe lore for fans.

Developed by NetEase Games, Marvel Rivals has taken the world by storm since its release. Allowing players to team up in a six-person squad to face off against opponents online, the game features an expansive roster of Duelists, Vanguards, and Strategists that includes the likes of Avengers, Mutants, the Fantastic Four, and more. The live-service title continues to expand, with many heroes, like Deadpool, rumored to be in the works.

What Are Phoenix & Blade's Abilities in Marvel Rivals Season 3?

Marvel Comics

With the confirmation that Blade and Phoenix are being turned into playable characters, the question now becomes how each of these heroes will tick in Marvel Rivals.

Luckily, dataminers have found some useful files that point to how the two will function in a hero shooter setting. X user MRivalsUpdates revealed Phoenix's ability line-up, which sees her taking on the role of a Duelist. Her capability to output damage is clear through her telekinesis-inspired moves, which include Telekinetic Explosion, Phoenix Ray, and Shattered Star Impact.

Jean Grey can also swap between her human and Phoenix forms, each possessing different abilities. Her Phoenix Wings Flying also teases that she will be able to take to the skies, adding another pesky aerial combatant to the controversial flying meta.

As teased by X users @Rivals_Leaks and @X0X_Leak, Blade plays very differently as an on-the-ground fighter with both melee and long-range damage options. Acting as another Duelist, a katana and a shotgun will be at Blade's disposal to dispatch enemies.

Similarly to Phoenix, Eric Brooks will have an alternate form that turns him into a full-on vampire. This will seemingly be unlocked through his ultimate ability, New Moon, and gives him different attacks to mess around with.