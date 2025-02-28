Marvel Rivals Deadpool Character Receives Promising Update

A recent leak indicated that Deadpool might be joining the Marvel Rivals roster.

Rivals launched with a packed roster of Marvel superheroes, with big-screen icons such as Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Wolverine, and Black Panther being playable from day one as part of the 33-hero line-up.

But there were some notable absentees that fans were surprised to see excluded, including Deadpool, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, and Cyclops.

Deadpool Might Be Coming to Marvel Rivals

Popular leaker X0XLEAK shared evidence on X that Deadpool may be coming to Marvel Rivals, as voice lines related to him were found in the game files.

An interaction between Deadpool and Spider-Man was uncovered in which Peter Parker says, "Great, we're saving the world and here comes the loosest cannon," before adding, "Just an observation."

Rivals already started teasing Deadpool with a special cosmic nameplate that was unlocked through a crossover with other Marvel games. Furthermore, Wolverine has a skin directly inspired by his role in Deadpool & Wolverine, and yet his titular MCU companion remains absent from the game.

Marvel Rivals

It is too soon to tell when Deadpool could debut in the superhero shooter, but as he only seems to have a few voice lines in the game files, it could be a while before fans see leaks of his abilities or character design (as they have seen for other heroes).

Deadpool could certainly prove unique in Rivals, thanks to his legendary fourth-wall-breaking persona. While other characters remain grounded in the Marvel Universe, the Merc with the Mouth could even speak to the players, calling them out for getting killed and trash-talking the enemy team.

In terms of Deadpool's abilities, it would be surprising if he did not have his iconic katana and dual-wield pistols to play with. One would also assume his healing factor could be a passive ability, perhaps healing himself over time, as opposed to Wolverine—who gets more of a second chance when his health hits zero.

On that matter, Deadpool and Wolverine have become something of a bonded duo in Marvel, thanks to their 2024 blockbuster crossover. So, the two mutants could share a team-up ability in Rivals, perhaps using one another as a meat shield to protect themselves through crowds of enemies, as one Reddit user suggested.

Marvel Rivals is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.