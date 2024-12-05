12 Marvel Rivals Leaked Characters Joining Roster After Release

As Marvel Rivals edges closer to release, gamers have got their first details on 12 upcoming DLC characters thanks to recent leaks.

Marvel Rivals will launch with a massive roster of 33 heroes and villains; from the iconic Spider-Man to comic deep cuts like Jeff the Land Shark.

But the launch won't be the end of the line for Marvel Rivals, as the hero shooter is expected to receive support for years to come with new seasons, maps, heroes, cosmetics, and plenty more content.

Marvel Rivals Leaks Reveal 12 Upcoming Heroes

Blade

Marvel

A character model for Blade in Marvel Rivals was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @RivalsLeaks, revealing the first look at the vampire hunter's in-game design.

As a sword is displayed attached to his back, the melee weapon will presumably be his primary attack, with other abilities still unclear at this time.

Ultron

Marvel

The same leaker confirmed Ultron is coming to the hero shooter with an image of his in-game appearance, stating he will be a Strategist with healing abilities.

The cybernetic villain will have abilities that allow him to unleash an energy beam, fall slowly, quickly boost into flight, and summon healing drones, along with an ultimate that will also allow those drones to have enemies.

Emma Frost

Marvel

@MRivalsUpdates noted X-Men hero Emma Frost will be coming to Marvel Rivals, with details of her abilities already available from the game files

The leaker stated her abilities would include psychic blasts, soul and mind control, piercing spikes, and the power to take on a diamond form.

Jean Grey/Phoenix

Marvel

@FumoLeaks seemingly confirmed Jean Grey will be coming to Marvel Rivals thanks to an ability for an unreleased character called "Phoenix Ray."

The X-Men icon will seemingly be bonded with the cosmic phoenix force when she comes to the hero shooter, which is bound to grant her some fiery abilities.

Mr. Fantastic

Marvel

Arguably the hero with the most leaked information is Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, perhaps suggesting he will be the first DLC hero added to Marvel Rivals.

@RivalsLeaks (via @MRivalsUpdates) posted a look at the Fantastic Four leader's vibrant blue and white suit that will expand to give him a gigantic upper body with his ultimate ability.

His abilities will include an elastic punch, stretching to absorb damage, dashing at targets, entangling enemies, and leaping and smashing to knock back enemies.

Human Torch

Marvel

Continuing the roster of Fantastic Four heroes revealed by @RivalsLeaks is Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, whose design boasts the same vibrant blue and white color scheme as his team leader.

Johnny's "Omega Fire" team-up ability will unite him with Storm, as the weather-powered mutant can absorb his fire tornados to ignite a fiery hurricane that will damage enemies in its path.

Invisible Woman

Marvel

While combing through the game config files, data miner Matfacio uncovered several characters who are present but currently disabled ahead of launch.

Among the roster was Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, who most are expecting to be a support hero who can turn invisible (obviously) and create shields.

The Thing

Marvel

Rounding out the Fantastic Four roster and similarly disabled in the game files is Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, who will likely be a tank hero.

It's unclear when Marvel's First Family will debut, but it wouldn't be shocking to see them arrive in time for The Fantastic Four: First Steps' release in July 2025, at which point they could join Marvel Rivals' large roster of MCU-inspired skins.

Captain Marvel

Marvel

Matfacio confirmed in a separate post that several existing heroes have voice lines ready in the files referring to unreleased heroes, including Captain Marvel.

He stated the Punisher has one voice line alluding to the cosmic hero while Captain America has three, including one saying, "Not too shabby, Danvers."

Hit-Monkey

Marvel

Coming off a two-season adult animated series on Hulu, Hit-Monkey also appears to be coming to Marvel Rivals as an upcoming DLC hero.

@FumoLeaks revealed game files referring to Hit-Monkey, with a voice line from one hero saying, "So long, monkey," after his death.

Angela

Marvel

While Angela was originally created as a love interest to Spawn, a legal battle found her in the hands of Marvel where she became Thor's Asgardian lost sister.

Matfacio stated Rocket Racoon along with both Loki and Hela have voice lines referencing Angela (logically due to their shared Asgardian heritage).

Deadpool

Marvel

The leaker noted how Deadpool is referenced in existing voice lines, including an interaction with Wolverine to which Logan responds, "Just an observation."

As Deadpool appears to have far fewer references in the game files, his hero may be earlier in development and thus further away from release.

Marvel Rivals will be released on PS5, PC, and Xbox on December 6th. Check out the exact global launch times for Marvel Rivals here!

Marvel Rivals also features 12 MCU-inspired skins from the movies on launch day that you can check out here!