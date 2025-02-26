Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals 4 Upcoming Characters Are Well Into Development

New leaks revealed four unreleased Marvel Rivals characters who might be far along in development for future seasons.

Rivals' upcoming playable heroes have been leaking since launch, but as the arena shooter will be drip-feeding just a few new characters per season, it's been hard to tell who is right around the corner and who could be months away.

Meet 4 Leaked Marvel Rivals Heroes Who Might Be Coming Soon

Following Marvel Rivals' mid-Season 1 update, leaker X0XLEAK took to X to share voice lines data mined from the game files referring to unreleased heroes. As these characters have dialogue already prepared for existing heroes to interact with in the Rivals arena, they appear deep in development.

Previous leaks and in-game teases have all but confirmed Blade will be the next hero to be released at the start of Season 2. This season's "Eternal Night Falls" has seen Dracula holding Blade captive, but now, he has been freed with the latest storyline updates and is expected to become playable in a few months.

After voice lines, abilities, and character design leaked, the robotic villain Ultron has also been revealed as an upcoming Strategist character. But following an apparent delay, it's unclear when he will join Rivals.

Captain Marvel

Marvel

A major Avenger missing from Rivals' launch roster was Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, but she is among those with leaked voice lines. Captain America, Hawkeye, and the Punisher have lines talking to Captain Marvel, with the former exclaiming, "Not too shabby, Danvers."

Presumably, Captain Marvel's abilities will include flight and energy blasts, while Duelist and Vanguard are the classes she could most likely take.

Given her expected flight-based movement and energy blast abilities, Captain Marvel might not be released for a while. After all, Human Torch only just joined the Rivals roster, and they may be too similar in gameplay to release close together.

Emma Frost

Marvel

The leaker shared voice lines where Wolverine and Psylocke acknowledge X-Men villain-turned-hero Emma Frost. Psylocke can be heard saying, "As cold-hearted as your name suggests, Frost," after seeing her KO an opponent.

Emma Frost is expected to be a Vanguard character with psychic blasts, soul and mind control, piercing spikes, and an ability to take a diamond form.

Leaks indicated the mutant island of Krakoa's annual party, the Hellfire Gala, could be the theme for Season 2. As Emma Frost plays a major role in that event, she could be released at the mid-season or the start of Season 3, just as "Eternal Night Falls" teased Blade, only for him to release the following season.

Jean Grey (Phoenix)

Marvel

The X-Men's psionic powerhouse, Jean Grey, also appears deep in development for Rivals. Fellow mutant Storm has voice lines saying to her, "Yes Jean, we need all your power." Meanwhile, Magik confirms a familiar cosmic force will also appear, "The Phoenix won't be gone for long."

A "Phoenix Ray" ability was found in the Rivals game files early on, indicating that not only is Jean Grey on her way, but she will be bonded with the Phoenix force when she does, which is bound to grant her powerful, fiery abilities.

Past discoveries revealed that Emma Frost and Jean Grey aren't the only X-Men heroes planned to join the Rivals roster, as Professor X, Cyclops, and more were among six other DLC characters uncovered in the Season 1 game files.

Angela

Marvel

Many will be unfamiliar with Angela as she was initially a Spawn character, and Marvel only acquired her rights in 2013. Just one year later, the "Original Sin" storyline retconned Angela to be Thor's lost sister and Odin's daughter.

Despite being a comparatively recent addition to the Marvel universe, leaked voice lines reveal she will be coming to Rivals. For one, Loki has dialogue about her surprising heritage, saying, "Angela, darling, am I supposed to believe that Odin had a kingslayer daughter that I have never known of."

Rivals even appears to be poking fun at her Spawn origins, as Odin's other daughter Hela proclaims, "The spawn of Odin are powerful."

Marvel Rivals is available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.