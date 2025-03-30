Every Marvel Rivals Leaked Character Expected to Release in 2025 and Beyond

Several big-name Marvel Rivals characters have leaked in recent months, seemingly teasing their joining the game's super-powered roster in 2025 and beyond.

The hyper-competitive online gameplay of NetEase's new hero shooter is only part of the fun of the game. Also coming as a part of the game's 'game-as-a-service' branding has been its ever-evolving roster of characters to play.

Thus far, only a handful of new heroes have been unveiled (including the recently released Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic), but dozens more leaked as a part of the game's code, seemingly revealing even more familiar Marvel faces headed for the battlefield.

Every Known Leaked Marvel Rivals Character

Ultron

The dastardly AI-gone-wrong Ultron was one of the first Rivals characters to have leaked, with many fans assuming he would come as a part of the game's Season 1 content release. That did not end up being the case, but he is still expected to come sometime before the end of the year.

As revealed by various leaks, Ultron will seemingly be one of Rivals' support (or Strategist) characters, offering a unique mix of offensive and defensive abilities for use in battle. These include a burning energy ray, Ultron drones to heal and deal damage, and free flight (read more about Ultron's leaked Marvel Rivals kit here).

Blade

Teased as a part of Rivals' vampire-themed Season 1 release was Marvel's iconic vampire hunter Blade. While it seems unlikely Blade will make it in the game's first season, especially given the recent reveal that characters would be doled out every month-and-a-half or so, he is high on the list of potential new additions.

Blade's in-game character design was leaked back at launch, hinting he is one of the first new DLC heroes being worked on by NetEase games. His kit will include plenty of special abilities worthy of the blood-sucking hero, including various katana swipes, the ability to track enemies through walls, and being able to transform into his vampire form.

Jean Grey

Jean Grey is just one of many X-Men heroes to have leaked in the game. The character will seemingly be bonded to the Phoenix Force when she makes her Marvel Rivals debut, with several Phoenix-based abilities to use in battle. She is assumed to be a damage-heavy Duelist, joining the likes of Storm and Wolverine.

Data for Jean, just like many others, appeared in the game's code, leading many to assume she is on the docket for potential new additions to the game arriving in the coming months.

Emma Frost

Set to potentially join her mutant brethren on the Marvel Rivals roster is the frost fatale herself, Emma Frost. Data for the ice-based hero appeared in the game's code, likely setting up the character for a release (potentially in some sort of X-Men-themed season).

According to leaks, the Vanguard hero's powers will likely be a unique mix of her ability to conjure ice out of thin air as well as control items with her mind. This will seemingly take the form of various piercing ice attacks as well as a rumored psychic blast that could render enemies incapacitated for a short time.

Angela

Thor's long-lost sister (and the former love interest of Image Comics icon Spawn) Angela is supposedly set to arrive at some point down the line as a part of the Marvel Rivals roster.

Her specific powerset has not yet been revealed; however, the character has been referenced several times in lines by heroes already in the game, potentially hinting that she is being planned for release.

Hit-Monkey

Hit-Monkey is another character whose name has been found in in-game lines hidden deep in the Marvel Rivals code. Leakers have found what seems to be a victory line from one hero, saying, "So long, monkey," seemingly referencing the iconic hair-covered hitman.

Specific release information or what Hit-Monkey's powers could be have not been disclosed, but one can assume his move set will be a unique combination of monkey-like maneuverability as well as damage-dealing blasts from his iconic pistols.

Captain Marvel

One of the biggest omissions from the Marvel Rivals launch-day roster was easily Captain Marvel. While much of the mainline Avengers roster was present at the game's release, Carol Danvers was notably absent, leading many to assume she would arrive at some point down the line.

In fact, several audio files hidden within the game have already seemingly given away her introduction, including one from Captain America that names her outright, saying, "Not too shabby, Danvers" (via Matfacio).

The Hood

Not only have various references to The Hood appeared in Marvel Rivals' files, but what seems to be a full move set for the character has also made its way online in recent weeks.

The gun-wielding sorcerer feels like a natural fit for the game, combining his expertise in magic and firearms. His leaked kit includes powers like a dual-wielding pistol shot, clone projection, and a full-on demon transformation to name a few.

MODOK

Seeing as his most famous creation (Jeff the Land Shark) has become the de facto figurehead of the game so far, it would only make sense that MODOK is being planned to arrive in Marvel Rivals.

Evidence of the character was found by leaker XOX_Leak during a significant data mining effort of the game's launch-day build.

Valkyrie

Leaker XOX_Leak also discovered evidence of Valkyrie in the game's files, potentially hinting that the character is getting set to pegasus-ride right onto the Rivals roster.

There have been no abilities or specific powers for the character leaked as of yet (likely indicating she is being planned for a release still months away), but looking at her comic history, her kit will likely be made up of various support attacks including raising the dead—just like the Valkyries of Norse mythology.

Cyclops

Cyclops/Scott Summers makes perfect sense for Marvel Rivals, being able to use his concussive eye blasts to take out oncoming foes. Mention of the iconic X-Men character can be found in the game's files, but that does not necessarily mean he is coming.

Some have speculated Cyclops (as well as the remaining names on this list) could potentially be plant characters in the game's back-end, to throw off leakers, as they have some inconsistencies in how their data compared to other legitimate heroes (via Visceral on X).

Gambit

Gambit is another supposed plant character to have appeared in the game's files. However, that has not stopped games from getting excited about the potential of the character coming to the game.

His powers would likely include the ability to manipulate kinetic energy probably by way of his large bo staff as well as his ninja star-like playing cards the character has been known for.

Nightcrawler

The X-Men's teleporting Bavarian is rumored to be coming to the game; however, (just like Cyclops and Gambit before him) his name appeared in the game's code alongside other heroes that some suspect may be decoys to catch fans off guard.

Even so, Nightcrawler would make a perfect Rivals hero. His abilities would likely combine his expertise in hand-to-hand combat with his distinct "bamf"-inducing teleportation abilities.

Rogue

Rogue's name also showed up in the suspected plant list of characters found in the extensive data mining work going on on the Marvel Rivals back-end.

The power-sucking mutant has had no official power list of confirmation made public, but fans have dreamt up what her move set could possibly look like, including moves like a parasitic health-leeching punch, various healing abilities, and even the power to render opponent's moves useless for a short time.

Jubilee

Jubilee has been leaked to join the Marvel Rivals roster, but (again) her data could potentially be a plant in the back end of the hit free-to-play shooter.

The fan-favorite X-Men hero has no official release date, but there have been several hints pointing toward where her power set could go in the game. According to leaker XOX_Leak, the character's move set will be centered on "fireworks."

Beast

Of all the X-Men characters to have leaked for Marvel Rivals, Beast might be the most ready-made to join the game's Vanguard class. These typically larger heroes are key to any team composition, swallowing up damage while the other characters lead the offensive.

Beast is another one of these rumored plant characters seen in the game's code, so the authenticity of leaked plans surrounding the character is to be questioned. Bringing both hulking physicality and his keen intellect, Beast could be an interesting mix of the punching-and-smashing of Hulk with the tech wizardry of Iron Man.

Professor X

Supposedly set to join Rivals' Strategist support class is Professor X. Files for the good professor have appeared in the game's code, with players excited by the prospect of his telekinesis-based move set.

It is worth noting, though, that Professor X appeared alongside the other heroes hidden within the game's code that some have speculated could be purposeful plants from the development team.

Colossus

While Colossus appeared along with some of the other alleged plant characters in the Marvel Rivals code, the character has some points in his favor that those others do not when it comes to judging if he will arrive in the game at some point down the line.

The man of (literal) steel is referenced in one of Magik's lines already in the game as she alludes to her brother ("My brother and I are about as different as we could be"). His powers will likely include him being a battering ram, using his metallic exterior to his/his team's advantage.

Jia Jing

Joining the list of leaked X-Men characters (although one that could be a potential plant hero), is none other than Jia Jung.

The oft-forgotten Marvel mutant has wings like a dragonfly on her back as well as rock-like skin, which could give her unique mobility options in-game while still being able to hold her own against some of the game's biggest heroes.

Paste Pot Pete

Marvel Rivals has already shown it is not afraid to dig deep into the Marvel bag for some of its playable characters. That is why it was not entirely surprising that someone like Paste Pot Pete appeared in data mining on the game.

Pete is a notorious Marvel villain whose powers center entirely around the use of glue and other sticky substances. A Rivals power set for a character like this could be a lot of fun, allowing players to stick their opponents to various surfaces with Paste Pot Pete's adhesive arsenal.

Locus

Locus' name appears in this list of leaked (possibly planted) characters in Marvel Rivals' code.

His powers work similarly to fellow mutant Magik; however, instead of being a varied sorceress like Magik, her abilities focus entirely on teleportation (something that has already been proven to work in hero shooters such as this).

Marvel Rivals is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.