Latest Marvel Rivals Character Leak Is An Evil Sorcerer With Guns

The mystical, gun-toting Parker Robbins has leaked for Marvel Rivals.



From NetEase and Marvel Games comes Marvel Rivals, the new smash hit, third-person PVP shooter starring many notable (and slightly more obscure) heroes and villains from the House of Ideas.

Having released on December 6, Marvel Rivals has enjoyed tremendous success with over 10 million players in its first three days alone.

The Hood Comes To Marvel Rivals

The Marvel villain known as The Hood (aka, Parker Robbins) was indicated to join Marvel Rivals’ roster by leaker X0X_LEAK on X (formerly Twitter).

It was not stated exactly when The Hood will be added to the lineup. However, the leak gave a full listing of his moves and abilities, which include ranged attacks courtesy of dual pistols, as well as a demon form metamorphosis (just like his comic book counterpart):

Dual gun shooting

Dual Gun Overheat Cooling

Shield

Shield health management

Clone Projection

Clone Range Control

Clone Detonation

Demon transformation

Who Is Marvel's The Hood Character?

As The Hood is a fairly recent addition to the Marvel Universe, newer and more casual fans would be forgiven for not knowing who he is.

Parker Robbins was introduced in his very own comic series in 2002. The Hood #1, which was published under Marvel’s mature-themed MAX imprint, was written by Brian K. Vaughn (the man behind Saga and Paper Girls) with pencils by Kyle Hotz and inks by Erik Powell (creator of The Goon).

The Hood, despite debuting under Marvel MAX, has always firmly been a part of the publisher’s main Earth-616 universe.

Armed with boots and a cloak that he stole from a demon, Robbins possesses the power to turn himself invisible to the naked eye and a limited levitation ability. Additionally, the Hood can assume a demonic form which grants him enhanced strength and speed, just like in Marvel Rivals.

The character will even soon appear in the MCU. Parker Robbins is positioned to be the main villain in Marvel Studios’ 2025 Disney+ series Ironheart. He’ll be portrayed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Anthony Ramos.

Marvel Rivals has an exciting few months ahead of it. The game’s first new event of 2025 takes the form of a crossover between several other Marvel games, such as Future Fight and Marvel Snap.

What’s more, is that the title is reportedly slated to add a slew of fresh alternate character skins. These include new costumes for heavy-hitting heroes like Captain America, Groot, and the Hulk.

The free-to-play Marvel Rivals is available to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, with cross-play fully supported.