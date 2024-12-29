Marvel Rivals Character Skin Leaks: Upcoming Costumes For 21 Heroes

A new leak has seemingly revealed several incoming skins for 21 different characters on the Marvel Rivals roster.

It is still early goings for Marvel and NetEase Games' free-to-play shooter; however — at least so far — the title has proven to be a massive hit with fans.

The game offers solid competitive multiplayer gameplay that players can enjoy at absolutely no cost, allowing fans to spend their hard-earned dollars on in-game cosmetic items, including skins for each of the playable heroes and villains.

While Rivals launched with several big-name skins (like those themed after the MCU versions of its characters), launch was only just the beginning, as more super-powered looks are on the way.

New Leaked Skins for 21 Marvel Rivals Heroes Revealed

Marvel Rivals

Fans have gotten a glimpse at what is to come for Marvel Rivals' in-game store thanks to an extensive leak of what seem to be upcoming skins.

The leak comes by way of data miner @zvis_ceral on X (formerly Twitter) and includes new costumes for 21 characters on the Rivals roster.

It is worth noting that the contents of this particular leak were collected several months ago, so some specific skins may have been retitled or abandoned altogether.

Below is a full list of leaked skins:

Adam Warlock

Gilded Emerald

This new Gilded Emerald look for Adam Warlock will likely see the hero lean into the green accents on his base suit, swapping his primarily gold color palette for a glistening emerald green. As far as one can tell, this leaked costume has no basis in Marvel Comics lore.

Black Widow

Dressed to Slay

Toxin Agent

Black Widow has two new leaked skins coming down the line. Dressed to Slay will likely see the hero sporting formal wear typical of some of her undercover missions seen in the comics. Meanwhile, Toxin Agent is a little harder to nail down. Some have speculated it could be a reference to the character's recent Symbiote-covered appearance in the comic books.

Captain America

Original

Captain America has been one of several heroes to have a few of his skins disappear early in Marvel Rivals' life, but Cap fans fear not, as there is more coming. The Original skin (as it has been dubbed) will likely do away with the character's armored look of the game and swap in the classic fabric-based costume seen in the comics and movies.

Cloak & Dagger

Cyan Yellow

Another easy look to predict is Cloak & Dagger's Cyan Yellow skin. While the super-powered pair typically go for something a little more subtle, this costume will likely see them sporting some bright highlighter yellow attire, allowing fans to put their stamp on the beloved Marvel heroes.

Doctor Strange

Immortal Dragon

Doctor Zombie

Two leaked Doctor Strange skins seem to be on the way. The Immortal Dragon looks as though it will be one in a series of several costumes in the line, celebrating historic Chinese culture. Meanwhile, Doctor Zombie will seemingly be an undead version of the iconic Marvel hero.

Groot

YGGROOT

Deadly Tree

Tundra

Groot has had some of the most skin leaks thus far in Marvel Rivals' life. The YGGROOT costume will likely take a page from Marvel's Norse world, mixing the Guardians hero with Thor's Yggdrisil. The Deadly Tree skin will seemingly be a scarier version of the hero, and Tundra could add snow to the Marvel fan-favorite.

Hawkeye

Desert

Hawkeye's leaked desert skin will likely use the Wastelanders version of the character as inspiration. This will see the character ready to traverse the sands of a post-apocalyptic wasteland with long white hair and desert-ready gear.

Hulk

Gray Giant

The leaked Gray Giant skin has not yet been seen, but fans think they know exactly what he will look like. This new in-game look for the character will likely be based on the Hulk: Gray version of the character from Jeff Loeb and Tim Sale's 2003 comic. This sees the character with full gray skin and purple pants.

Iron Fist

Lin Lie

While Iron Fist's base outfit looks fairly comic-accurate, the leaked Lin Lie skin will supposedly lean even more into the character's history on the page. This outfit will likely bring in the hero's iconic green and gold look most fans know the Iron Fist for.

Iron Man

MARK XXVIII

The MARK XXVIII Iron Man suit is one of the character's most eye-catching outfits, making it a perfect, unique Marvel Rivals skin. Instead of being red and gold, it is organs and navy blue, looking like it should belong to the iconic DC villain Deathstroke rather than Marvel's genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist.

Loki

Frost Giant

Loki's Frost Giant skin will likely embrace the character's Jotunheim heritage. Fans have seen the character don the blue skin and red eyes many times over the years (Loki even sported a Frost Giant look in What If...? Season 3 for a bit), so it will be exciting to bring that different color palette to the character to his Marvel Rivals model.

Mantis

Immortal Dragon

Praying Mantis

Maple Guardian

Mantis is also set to get an Immortal Dragon skin, ringing in the Chinese New Year with some traditional Chinese wear. Her Praying Mantis skin will seemingly be a monk-themed look. And her Maple Guardian look could swap out her green for a maple-tinged red or orange.

Moon Knight

Temple Priest

Moon Knight is back in the conversation as the character makes his triumphant return to the MCU, so fans may be looking for more from the hero in Rivals. His leaked Temple Priest skin could offer that by transporting gamers back to ancient Egypt with a super-powered get-up inspired by the era.

Rocket Raccoon

Toy Wars

The leaked Rocket Raccoon Toy Wars skin may not come from any sort of comic inspiration, but that will not make it any less exciting. Exact detail on the skin have not made their way online, but one can assume it will swap out Rocket's arsenal of weapons and tactical gear with unassuming toy-themed tools of destruction.

Scarlet Witch

Chaos Witch

Unknown Name

Scarlet Witch also has two skins that appeared online as a part of this leak; however, one of which is currently only known as "Unknown Name." The other is Chaos Witch, which will likely ramp up the evil aspects of the character's look, giving her a demonic, witchy appearance.

Spider-Man

Thunder Suit

Iron Spider

Both of Spider-Man's leaked upcoming skins seem to come from the character's long comic history. The Thunder Suit can be assumed to be the black and orange rubber costume the character wears to defeat Electro at times. The Iron Spider is the Iron Man/Spidey costume used during the iconic Civil War comic storyline.

Squirrel Girl

Arctic Lemmings

Acorn Punk

Squirrel Girl has proven to be one of the most popular characters in Marvel Rivals (read more about why Squirrel Girl is so strong here). Her leaked Arctic Lemmings look will likely give the character a winter makeover, putting her in all-white. And the Punk Acorn will see the hero embrace her anti-establishment side with some denim and perhaps a rock-and-roll haircut.

The Punisher

Camouflage

The Punisher is ready to slink into the background, stalking his prey from afar with his new Camouflage skin. While the character typically wears his black and white battle armor in the game, this could see him go full military with green and brown fatigues and tactical gear.

Thor

Viking Warrior

Brunet Thor

Thor's Viking Warrior will likely see the character take on a more traditionally Norse look as opposed to the super-powered armor of his base outfit in the game. The Brunet Thor could be one of the more off-the-wall skins for the hero, as he takes on a whole new color scheme not often seen in his long comics history.

Venom

Unknown Skin

Another Venom skin leaked as a part of this massive data mine project, but it is simply known as "Unknown Skin" as of writing, making it hard to guess exactly what it may be. With so many Symbiotic variants to explore (as demonstrated in Sony's Venom 3), one can assume this new skin will take inspiration from one of those.

Marvel Rivals is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For a detailed ranking of all the Marvel Rivals characters, click here.