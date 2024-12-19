Marvel Rivals Announces Removal Of Captain America & Hawkeye Skins

As Marvel Rivals gears up for its first holiday season as a fully launched game, some beloved skin bundles will be temporarily retired.

Developed by NetEase Games, Marvel Rivals has proven to be a bonafide hit among hero shooter gamers. Even those unfamiliar with this type of game have likely at least tried it out due to the appeal and wide array of some of pop culture's most recognized heroes and foes.

Anticipation is high for how Marvel Rivals will evolve. Even so, it may adopt stereotypical practices that gamers are used to, such as a rotating item shop.

Hawkeye & Captain America Marvel Rivals Skins Leaving Shop

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals' Winter Celebration patch notes laid the groundwork for numerous updates coming to the game on Friday, December 20. This includes new game modes, festive skins, and a plethora of bug fixes.

In particular, characters like Rocket Raccoon and Magik will have limited-time store releases for their unique holiday season skins. Jeff the Land Shark will have a free skin available to those not looking to pay for cosmetics.

With these new skins, however, comes the departure of others, namely Hawkeye's Galactic Fangs and Captain America's Galactic Talon bundles, on Friday, December 27. These bundles were available when Marvel Rivals launched on December 6.

As Marvel Rivals' Winter Celebration will feature five new holiday costume series, these older bundles are likely being phased out to encourage players to shop for newer skins.

How Will Cosmetics Work in Marvel Rivals?

Other popular hero shooters and even battle royale games, such as Overwatch and Fortnite, are no strangers to constantly changing item shops.

Skins and cosmetics otherwise that are available one day may be retired for months (and even years), with gamers having to wait for their next chance to grab these coveted items.

It seems Marvel Rivals will utilize this same approach. Skins and bundles will cycle through the shop as newer ones drop on the virtual market. The Hawkeye Galactic Fangs and Captain America Galactic Talon bundles will likely return as coveted day-one packages fans will reminisce about.

It remains a mystery when these bundles will return. As Marvel Rivals adapts skins from both Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the docket will be ever-changing as opportunities for new and exciting skins consistently emerge.

One only has to remember everything on the MCU's slate for 2025 to realize just how much content the NetEase Games hero shooter has at its disposal.

Though these Hawkeye and Captain America skins are being removed, there should be plenty of others either remaining in the shop or soon-to-be arriving to keep gamers satisfied with the cosmetic pool.

Marvel Rivals is free to play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.