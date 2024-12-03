All 33 Marvel Rivals Characters: Full Roster + Hero Classes (Vanguard, Duelist & Stategist)

Marvel Rivals is ready to take a stab at the ever-more competitive multiplayer shooter lineup on the back of a stacked superhero roster of characters.

The super-powered free-to-play shooter from NetEase Games and Marvel Comics takes on the likes of Overwatch and Valorant, putting the "hero" in hero shooter, as players take on the role of one of 33 (at launch) Marvel heroes and villains in six-versus-six online battles.

Each of these characters all into one of three classes — Vanguard (hulking tank character), Duelist (mid-weight damage dealers), and Stategist (support character specializing in healing and buffing their team) — all brought together for multiversal skirmishes by Galactus' daughter, Galacta.

Every Character in Marvel Rivals at Launch

Below is a full list of every character in Marvel Rivals:

Adam Warlock

Black Panther

Black Widow

Captain America

Cloak and Dagger

Doctor Strange

Groot

Hawkeye

Hela

Hulk

Iron Fist

Iron Man

Jeff the Land Shark

Loki

Luna Snow

Magik

Magneto

Mantis

Moon Knight

Namor

Peni Parker

Psylocke

Punisher

Rocket Raccoon

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Squirrel Girl

Star-Lord

Storm

Thor

Venom

Winter Soldier

Wolverine

Vanguard Class Characters

Captain America

Marvel Rivals

While Sam Wilson's Cap may be getting ready for his new blockbuster, Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) suits up for the fight as a part of Marvel Rivals' launch roster.

This Vanguard character primarily deals damage with his iconic star-spangled shield, throwing it from range or bashing enemies up close and personal. Cap can also team up with several other characters, including Thor and Storm, to deal heavy electric damage to the enemy squad.

Doctor Strange

Marvel Rivals

Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme is battle-ready in the new online shooter. Doctor Strange levitates his way onto the launch roster, sporting all sorts of magical abilities for players to take advantage of.

Most of Doctor Strange's arsenal is made up of ranged spells like the projectile-based Daggers of Denak and the power-based shield called Shield of the Seraphim. He can also levitate thanks to Cloak of Levitation, allowing him to shoot straight up and enter a state of sustained flight.

Groot

Marvel Rivals

The Guardians of the Galaxy has several inclusions on the Marvel Rivals cast, but the only Vanguard class character is the hulking Groot. The sentient tree being can launch vines at enemies with his deadly Vine Strike or slowly damage enemies in a large area with his Spore Bomb.

One of Groot's most useful abilities is the Ironwood Wall. This creates a massive wooden all in the battlefield, allowing players to control the flow of the battlefield by blocking off paths or closing doorways.

Hulk

Marvel Rivals

Hulk comes with a unique twist in NetEase's online shooter. He starts as the gamma-irradiated scientist, Dr. Bruce Banner, using a gamma gun and grenade; however, as one plays with Bruce, he accumulates gamma energy, eventually allowing him to transform into Hero Hulk or Monster Hulk with his ultimate ability.

In each Hulk form, the character becomes much more hand-to-hand-based, allowing for the not-so-jolly-green-giant to unleash deadly devastation with his Hulk Smash and Incredible Leap. This form is sure to measure up comparatively to over half a dozen different Hulks seen over the years in the MCU.

Magneto

Marvel Rivals

Magneto (famous for his role in 2024's X-Men '97) storms the Marvel Rivals battlefields using his magnet-based abilities to deal deadly blows to the opposite team. Magneto's move set is made up of 100% magnet-based powers, pulling pieces of metal from around him and launching them at the opposing team.

He ominously floats around the map, launching metal projectiles, creating magnetic fields to shield himself, and (when using his ultimate ability) shooting a giant metal meteor at the enemy squad.

Peni Parker

Marvel Rivals

Peni Parker (recognizable from her appearances in the Spider-Verse franchise) has jumped through the Marvel Multiverse and is prepared for battle. Peni operates similarly to Overwatch's D.Va character, being a smaller character working inside a giant mech-like robot.

She has all sorts of projectile abilities and can even traverse the environment by climbing walls like her comic book counterpart. Her ultimate ability sees her unleashing her Iron Spider arms and becoming a metallic battering ram that can run at the other team.

Thor

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals allows gamers to wield the power of Thor. The God of Thunder arrives in the game with his iconic hammer, Mjolnir, close in tow. Thor uses a unique consumable known as Thorforce with each of his many abilities using or building up Thorforce.

With his hammer, Thor can throw his Norse weapon, hitting enemies, and coming back to him, he can surge forward with the power of electricity and can soar upward, unleashing a devastating electric field as he comes careening back to the ground.

Venom

Marvel Rivals

We are Venom; now you are Venom! The Spider-Man franchise's bloodthirsty symbiote (who was just the focus of his third Hollywood blockbuster) joins Marvel Rivals as one of the game's massive Vanguard characters.

Like the wall-crawler himself, Venom can climb on the sides of buildings throughout Rivals' maps and swing from webs. He can also use his symbiote tendrils to grab onto the opposing team, locking them in place and hitting them up close.

Duelist Class Characters

Black Panther

Marvel Rivals

Black Panther is the perfect mix of ranged and up-close attacks. The Wakandan hero uses his Vibranium claws to slash at enemies while also being able to use a Dora Milaje spear to take out enemies from a distance.

He operates similarly to Overwatch's Genji, using quick mobility to get in close and slash at enemies. Black Panther's ultimate sees the character summoning the power of the Wakandan god Bast, thrusting forward as an ethereal panther and dealing massive damage.

Hawkeye

Marvel Rivals

Hawkeye (who recently got news on Season 2 of his MCU show) is the closest thing to a straight-up marksman character in Marvel Rivals. Of course, the original Avenger uses his iconic bow and arrow, taking out foes with a drawn bowstring. In typical Hawkeye fashion, his ammunition rarely consists of a simple arrow.

His Blast Arrow allows for a scattershot of three separate arrows to fly at the enemy team while the Hypersonic Arrow shoots forward, dealing damage to anyone in its bath (as opposed to just one target). Also sporting a katana for up-close encounters, Hawkeye is ready for any situation.

Hela

Marvel Rivals

Thor's villainous sister, Hela (as seen in Thor: Ragnarok and What If...? Season 2), is going to cause some chaos in Marvel Rivals. Her primary attack sees her using a series of hellish daggers she throws at oncoming foes. She can then turn into an Asgardian raven to quickly maneuver around the battlefield.

Her ultimate ability sends her shooting into the sky, moving the camera to a first-person view and launching shadow bombs onto anyone below.

Iron Fist

Marvel Rivals

Iron Fist is Marvel Rivals' only true martial artist. He primarily uses punches and kicks to deal damage to the opposing team while being able to channel his power to dole out his special spinning Dragon Kick.

One of Iron Fist's unique abilities comes in his meditation move, which sees the character hover above the ground and slowly regenerate health while catching a breath.

Iron Man

Marvel Rivals

As was the case with Robert Downey Jr.'s legendary take on Iron Man in the MCU, Marvel's genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist dons his crimson suit of armor in Marvel Rivals' multiversal game. Tony Stark can fly around the battlefield, barely touching the ground and instead jetting above the fight below.

His attacks consist mostly of the various weapons in his suit, including his Repulsor Blasts, the chest-based Unibeam, and the tide-turning Invincible Pulse Cannon machine gun attack.

Magik

Marvel Rivals

Trained in the dark and wielding her iconic Soulsword, Magik is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. By swinging her sword, she can slice and dice enemies up close, as well as launch slicing flashes of magic into the air at the other team.

She also can create portals to teleport a short distance and even summon a demon that will do some of the heavy lifting for her. Magik's one confirmed team-up ability is with Black Panther, where the pair can launch each other through a portal, allowing the Wakandan hero to get closer to the action.

Moon Knight

Marvel Rivals

As fans eagerly await Moon Knight's return to the MCU (which is said to be coming soon), the character is primed and ready for his Marvel Rivals appearance. Moon Knight is another up-close and personal Duelist character, performing best when he is standing right in front of his enemy.

The game makes it easy for him to sneak in and get into close quarters with the opposing team, thanks to his cape glide (a la Batman from the Batman Arkham games) and his trusty grappling hook.

Namor

Marvel Rivals

Marvel's King of the Seas, Namor (seen in his live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) gets in on the action as a part of the Marvel Rivals launch roster. Also known as the Sub-mariner, Namor's attacks center around his Talokanil tridents, being able to throw them as a primary form of damage.

He can also protect himself during the heat of battle (forming a bubble shield that encircles him and slowly heals his HP) as well as deploy two small octopuses that serve as turrets.

Psylocke

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals' take on Psylocke is a master of stealth in the game. She likes to lurk in the shadows, using her invisibility, before emerging and slicing at enemies with her signature katana.

She is one of the game's most nimble heroes, being able to dash between targets with her sword, but that comes with a bit of a caveat as she also does not have the health reserves of some of the other characters on the roster.

Scarlet Witch

Marvel Rivals

Working sort of like a damaged-focused take on Moira from Overwatch, Scarlet Witch uses her chaos magic to leech the life from her opponents. She can also toss orbs of magic-like projectiles toward the opposing team for moderate damage on multiple targets.

One of Scarlet Witch's most devious tactics, though, is her ability to become transparent and move about the battlefield for a short time to evade danger or set her team up from the perfect offensive position. Similarly to her place as one of the MCU's strongest heroes, Wanda Maximoff is no slouch in gameplay here.

Spider-Man

Marvel Rivals

Those looking to swing about in Marvel Rivals' heated brand of multiplayer madness should look no further than Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man). While Tom Holland's take on the web-slinger awaits filming on his fourth MCU Spidey movie, this take on Peter Parker is dispatching foes from across the multiverse.

The Marvel Rivals Spider-Man can swing from above the battle while primarily doing damage with shots from his fists, using his webs to pull enemies in close.

Squirrel Girl

Marvel Rivals

One of the newest additions to the Marvel Rivals roster (announced mere days before the game's release) is the beloved Squirrel Girl (who was nearly played in live-action by Milana Vayntrub). The bushy-tailed badass uses her slingshot to take out targets from afar, able to arc shots perfectly in the direction of the opposition.

She can also utilize unique abilities like launching a giant acorn grenade that anchors a foe in place or setting forth a squirrel stampede that rolls its way into enemy territory.

Star-Lord

Marvel Rivals

The Guardians of the Galaxy's wise-cracking leader, Star-Lord, takes center stage in Marvel Rivals' multiversal conflict. Peter Quill's come equipped with his signature akimbo element guns, as well as a variety of movement options, including a jet-powered dodge that makes getting out of the way of incoming fire a cinch.

Star Lord's ultimate ability sends him to the stars, allowing him to fly around like Iron Man and deal devastating damage from the skies. Fans also eagerly wait for Star-Lord to make his return to the MCU after his story seemingly ended in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Storm

Marvel Rivals

Using the power of weather itself, Storm is a force to be reckoned with. This omega-level mutant uses forces of nature like lightning, wind, and destructive hurricanes to control the flow of battle.

Like Iron Man, she is fully maneuverable in the air, with free movement both on foot and in the sky. And when powered up, Storm can let loose a gale-force storm to take down those who stand in her way, which will be seen on an equally epic scale as she appears in 2024's What If...? Season 3.

The Punisher

Marvel Rivals

The Punisher is Marvel Rivals' closest thing to a straight-up first-person shooter character. He wields a heavy machine gun, opting to shoot from afar rather than get up close and personal like some of the more hand-to-hand-focused heroes and villains.

Outside his primary machine gun, Punisher comes packing with a close-range shotgun attack, a deployable turret, and a Gatling gun and missile ultimate ability. After this game, the Punisher will make his grand return to the small screen in Daredevil: Born Again.

Winter Soldier

Marvel Rivals

Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (who can next be seen on the big screen in Captain America: Brave New World) is just as deadly in-game as he is in the comics or the MCU. His primary mode of attack is his Roterstern pistol, which shoots explosive rounds, dealing damage to a small area around a target.

On his off-arm, though, Bucky can also use a plethora of powers attached to his mechanical limb, allowing him to pull in enemies with a grappling hook shot or power up an extra-strength punch.

Stategist Class Characters

Adam Warlock

Marvel Rivals

Wielding the power of Quantum Magic is the intergalactic Child of Light, Adam Warlock. Adam Warlock can not only deal significant damage with his quantum magic projectiles or Cosmic Cluster bomb, but he can also send bouncing orbs from teammate to teammate, healing his allies around him.

Warlock's ultimate ability can be crucial to victory, as it offers the ability for the golden-locked hero to revive his fallen teammates and bring them back into the fight. After more than half a decade of waiting, Warlock also finally came to life on the big screen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well.

Jeff the Land Shark

Marvel Rivals

One of the deeper-cut Marvel characters appearing in the game is the adorable Jeff the Land Shark. This land-based apex predator was created by the dastardly MODOK and forced to live away from his sea-faring friends and family.

Jeff uses the power of the ocean to deal damage and support his team on its way to victory. He can utilize both a damaging and healing wave as well as duck into the scenery itself, dipping below ground on any particular map with only his dorsal fin showing.

Loki

Marvel Rivals

Like the other Stategist characters, Loki's move set is equal parts help and hurt, being able to dole out damage as well as heal his team. The God of Mischief uses his scepter to fire either damaging or healing orbs. He can also conjure an illusion of himself and turn invisible to trick the other team when stuck out in the open.

Loki is a valuable addition to any Marvel Rivals team, using his shape-shifting ultimate ability to transform into any enemy or ally at will. Unfortunately, this will not show Loki evolved into the God of Stories, as he was during Loki Season 2.

Luna Snow

Marvel Rivals

The pop star-turned-superhero, Luna Snow, bursts onto the scene as one of Marvel Rivals' support characters. She also has two primary attacks, using the power of ice to either heal teammates or damage oncoming foes.

She can also share her healing abilities, putting her Idol Aura on a teammate, which slowly heals them over time as they head into battle. Her ultimate sees her take center stage and emit an aura that enhances damage or heals allies within it.

Mantis

Marvel Rivals

One of two support characters from the Guardians of the Galaxy team is the empathetic Mantis, memorable for a major plot twist in the MCU during the Multiverse Saga. This Celestial Madonna uses the powers of nature to heal her fellow combatants or take out the opposition.

She, like Luna Snow, uses an area-of-effect aura for her ultimate ability, healing those within it as well as raising their movement speed.

Rocket Raccoon

Marvel Rivals

The last of the currently known Strategist class heroes is the intergalactic tech junkie Rocket Raccoon. This gun-touting woodland creature uses his over-the-shoulder canon as his primary source of damage, with the ability to change it into "repair mode," shooting healing orbs to help his team.

His other available abilities include the power to cover short distances with a jet pack dash, as well as revive a fallen ally and give them a burst of armor over time.

Unclassified Characters

Black Widow

Marvel Rivals

Included in the game's official launch trailer was the dangerous assassin, Black Widow, whose MCU take recently got her own special tribute. However, her exact abilities and class remain to be seen before Marvel Rivals is released publicly.

One can assume she will fall into the Duelist class, using her various assassination weapons to take out the enemy, perhaps playing like this game's take on the typical sniper.

Cloak & Dagger

Marvel Rivals

Given that Cloak & Dagger will be able to use both healing and damage-dealing daggers in battle, it would make the most sense for this iconic comic book pair to join Rivals' roster of Stategists.

Their twin superpowers will likely be put to use in the upcoming multiplayer title, providing a unique experience for players as they control not one but two super-powered beings.

Wolverine

Marvel Rivals

Wolverine has yet to be classified in Marvel Rivals, but given his propensity for close-quarters battles, he feels like a likely Duelist. Wolverine's move set will surely include various swipes and slashes with his Adamantium claws.

He will also likely have some sort of enemy-sensing ability, being able to see foes through walls for a short period thanks to his heightened sense of smell. This continues a major year for Wolverine in 2024 after starring roles in X-Men '97 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel Rivals arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on Friday, December 6.