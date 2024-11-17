Marvel Studios Announces Historic X-Men Debut In Next Show

Marvel's last show of 2024 is set to make history thanks to its inclusion of an X-Men character.

What If...? Season 3 was recently announced to be the last project on Marvel's release slate for the year, premiering on December 22. The animated series has been a playground for MCU stories as it officially sits within the Multiverse canon, which allows for characters and plots that would never occur in Marvel's live-action projects to come to life.

The newest trailer for the animated series not only confirmed the inclusion of a historic, all-original hero for the MCU, but also revealed that the show will be breaking ground through a certain mutant.

What If...? Season 3 Set to Include X-Men Character

Marvel had a presence at D23 Brazil and revealed new details for What If...? Season 3 via a new poster and trailer.

One of the most notable reveals is that X-Men team member Storm will be included in the new season.

Marvel Studios

As spotted on the new What If...? poster, Storm will wield Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, meaning she could potentially interact with the Avenger and his teammates.

Marvel Studios

Storm's inclusion in What If...? will make history for Marvel Studios. While the X-Men have appeared in recent Marvel projects, such as Deadpool & Wolverine and X-Men '97 (in which Storm appeared), the former was set on an alternate Earth, while X-Men '97 is not considered MCU canon.

What If...? is a canon part of Marvel's Multiverse, meaning Season 3 will be the first time a major X-Men hero has interacted with other major MCU heroes in a Marvel Studios project. However, it will no doubt not be the last.

Full footage of Storm as the Goddess of Thunder can be seen at the tail end of What If...? Season 3's trailer, using Mjolnir in a battle with a giant tentacle monster.

Marvel Studios

Not only does the mutant bear Thor's weapon of choice but her costume has also been updated to match that of the God of Thunder.

Instead of her typical headdress, Storm is adorned with a helmet akin to the one that Thor wears in the comics and her costume now features armor that resembles Asgardian armor.

What Will Storm's Story Be in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

Given that Storm's story will seemingly revolve around her wielding Mjolnir, this could be Marvel's attempt to set up the Thor Corps.

In the comics, the Thor Corps was made up of men and women who were deemed worthy to wield the power of Mjolnir, a concept that was previously explored in Thor: Love and Thunder through the character of Jane Foster. The group became servants of God Emperor Doom's and policed his Battleworld.

Marvel Studios

In one issue of Thor Corps, which took place on Earth-616 (the primary world in which events in the MCU occur), Storm is one of the receivers of Thor's power and she uses it to help him battle the Elder God, Toranos.

It's possible that What If...? Season 3 could use Storm to explore some of the ideas set up in the Thor Corps, which may eventually have relevance when Marvel eventually introduces the X-Men into the live-action MCU.

What If...? Season 3 will be released on Disney+ on December 22.