Marvel Studios' Next Show Will NOT Be MCU Canon (Confirmed)

Marvel Animation just confirmed whether X-Men '97 is MCU canon.

Following The Marvels' live-action X-Men tease, and with Deadpool & Wolverine set to debut in July, the question fans are asking is whether X-Men '97 is part of the MCU's mutant narrative or its own standalone story.

Marvel Studios' Foray Into Non-Canon Projects

When asked on Instagram whether Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 is MCU canon, Beau DeMayo, the series' head writer and executive producer, posted the following response:

"We are our own thing."

With the MCU on the brink of integrating mutants, DeMayo's confirmation may come as a surprise to some.

However, the original X-Men: The Animated Series has always been separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe; and with X-Men '97 being a continuation of the show, its non-canon status makes sense.

It's also important to point out that Marvel Animation is a division of Marvel Studios and produces both canon and non-canon shows based on Marvel Comics.

For instance, Marvel Animation's What If...? is canon, but Spidey and His Amazing Friends is most definitely not.

[ X-Men '97 Cast: 12 Main Actors & Characters Confirmed ]

Comparing Answers About X-Men '97's Canon Status

This isn't the first time Beau DeMayo has responded to questions about X-Men '97's canonicity.

When asked in 2022 whether Disney+'s X-Men will be MCU canon, the writer wasn't nearly as confident or as definite, saying, "no comment here because part of the surprise will be finding that out when you experience the show:"

“The one thing I can say towards that is, I know sometimes we say, No comment,' and it’s like, ‘They’re just being obstinate.’ I’m gonna go with no comment here because part of the surprise will be finding that out when you experience the show."

At the time, DeMayo's comment raised a few eyebrows, leading fans to speculate whether the revival contained a Multiversal twist or even a Deadpool connection.

But now that the writer is calling the show its "own thing," that seems less likely, and audiences should instead expect a second chapter of X-Men: The Animated Series but under the Marvel Studios banner.

X-Men '97 begins streaming on Wednesday, March 20 on Disney+.