Disney+'s X-Men Reboot Gets Exciting Update from Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared new insight into the MCU's upcoming X-Men reboot.

X-Men '97, which is both a revival and continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series featuring many of the show's original cast members, was first announced in 2021 with the goal of a 2023 release on Disney+.

In the years since, and amidst recent X-Men teases, the mutants' first official project under the Marvel Studios banner has experienced a few delays and has yet to debut.

In talking with Entertainment Tonight, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave an update on the MCU's X-Men projects, particularly X-Men '97.

Not only did the Marvel Studios President confirm the series' 2024 debut, but he revealed that the project will "really bring you back to the core of who the X-Men are:"

"It's super exciting. But the X-Men are as solid and rich and great concept of characters that exist. The return of the animated series next year which we're very excited about. I saw some new final episodes today which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are - that soap opera of who those characters represent."

As for the mutants in the MCU proper, Feige played coy, saying, "And, then in live-action people will see, perhaps, soon."

While Marvel Studios confirmed Kamala Khan is, in fact, a mutant by the end of Ms. Marvel on Disney+, The Marvels' mid-credits scene revealed other live-action mutants, including Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau, and a reference to Professor X.

Deadpool 3 is also expected to feature familiar live-action mutants in the months after X-Men '97's release.

Other X-Men '97 Disney+ Reveals

For fans of the X-Men, Kevin Feige's X-Men '97 update is definitely reassuring.

Not only is the series on track for its new early 2024 release, but it intends to keep to "that core" of the characters, and the franchise's "soap opera"-style narrative.

But in addition to the studio president's remarks, there are a few other details that have already been revealed, such as plans for an X-Men '97 Season 2, as well as Magneto's role as a team leader and information about the series' first episode.

Merchandise has also been a source of news, including the recent reveal of the Goblin Queen as an X-Men '97 villain.

Fans should expect to hear more about Marvel Studios' first official X-Men project, including its exact release date, as 2024 approaches.

X-Men '97 is expected to debut on Disney+ in early 2024.