Disney+'s X-Men Reboot Gets Exciting Update from Kevin Feige

By Savannah Sanders Posted:
X-Men, Wolverine, Magneto

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared new insight into the MCU's upcoming X-Men reboot. 

X-Men '97, which is both a revival and continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series featuring many of the show's original cast members, was first announced in 2021 with the goal of a 2023 release on Disney+.

In the years since, and amidst recent X-Men teases, the mutants' first official project under the Marvel Studios banner has experienced a few delays and has yet to debut.

Kevin Feige Shares Disney+ X-Men Update

X-Men animated series
Marvel

In talking with Entertainment Tonight, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave an update on the MCU's X-Men projects, particularly X-Men '97

Not only did the Marvel Studios President confirm the series' 2024 debut, but he revealed that the project will "really bring you back to the core of who the X-Men are:"

"It's super exciting. But the X-Men are as solid and rich and great concept of characters that exist. The return of the animated series next year which we're very excited about. I saw some new final episodes today which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are - that soap opera of who those characters represent."

As for the mutants in the MCU proper, Feige played coy, saying, "And, then in live-action people will see, perhaps, soon." 

While Marvel Studios confirmed Kamala Khan is, in fact, a mutant by the end of Ms. Marvel on Disney+, The Marvels' mid-credits scene revealed other live-action mutants, including Kelsey Grammer's Beast, Lashana Lynch's Maria Rambeau, and a reference to Professor X

Deadpool 3 is also expected to feature familiar live-action mutants in the months after X-Men '97's release. 

Other X-Men '97 Disney+ Reveals

For fans of the X-Men, Kevin Feige's X-Men '97 update is definitely reassuring.

Not only is the series on track for its new early 2024 release, but it intends to keep to "that core" of the characters, and the franchise's "soap opera"-style narrative. 

But in addition to the studio president's remarks, there are a few other details that have already been revealed, such as plans for an X-Men '97 Season 2, as well as Magneto's role as a team leader and information about the series' first episode

Merchandise has also been a source of news, including the recent reveal of the Goblin Queen as an X-Men '97 villain

Fans should expect to hear more about Marvel Studios' first official X-Men project, including its exact release date, as 2024 approaches. 

X-Men '97 is expected to debut on Disney+ in early 2024.

X-Men 97
2024 - Disney+
Actors
Cal Dodd
Catherine Disher
Chris Potter
Genres
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Superhero

LATEST NEWS

Chris Hemsworth In Talks to Return In 1 Unsurprising Marvel Movie (Report)
The Boys Season 4 Gets Exciting Villain Confirmation from Creator
Marvel Reveals New Tom Holland Spider-Man Suit Detail That Has Fans Upset
All American: Homecoming Season 3 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?
Marvel Studios' 4th R-Rated Project Just Got Announced

TRENDING

Barbie's Streaming Release Gets Official Update from Max
Loki Season 2's Finale Just Retconned Jonathan Majors' MCU Debut
The Marvels Star Gives Perfect Response to Movie’s Disappointing Box Office
Julia Season 2 Cast, Characters, and Actors
Deadpool 3: All 7 Superheroes Confirmed to Appear (So Far)