Deadpool 3 will be full of superheroes from the MCU, Fox universe, and beyond.

The cast for Deadpool 3, the only Marvel Studios movie releasing in 2024, will be headlined by Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

However, the ensemble doesn't stop there, with many other superheroes gearing up to take part in Marvel's next great Multiverse story.

Every Superhero in Deadpool 3

The following is a list of every superhero confirmed to be returning for Deadpool 3, while many others may be announced later or be a surprise in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Deadpool

Deadpool

Back for his third installment is Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. The return of Wade Wilson will be a delight for fans to see, especially as the Merc with a Mouth will be introduced into the MCU.

Deadpool 3 is going to be a massive crossover event with many heroes, mutants, and maybe a Dazzler, but Ryan Reynolds narrating it all will be the heart of the film.

Wolverine

Wolverine

He's back and wearing the comic book-accurate suit, whose heart isn't happy?

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is one of the most iconic superhero portrayals in the history of Hollywood. Now having been playing the character for over two decades, Jackman returns in Deadpool 3 in a striking yellow and blue suit to either fight, team up, or do a little bit of both with Wade Wilson.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Deadpool 2

In an effort to seamlessly mix in the previous Deadpool entries to the MCU, key heroes from the 21st Century Fox films will return.

Brianna Hildebrand officially signed on to reprise her role as Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool 3. The character, known for her appearance in the previous Deadpool films, was last seen assisting Deadpool with Cable's time travel machine in Deadpool 2, where her girlfriend, Yukio, was introduced.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead will likely play another important role that could begin with Mutltivervse repercussions due to Deadpool's time-traveling seen at the end of Deadpool 2.

Elektra

Elektra

Hinting at the idea that many former heroes within the X-Men universe will appear is Jennifer Garner's Elektra joining Deadpool 3.

She previously collaborated with star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy on The Adam Project. She first appeared as the master assassin in the 2003 Daredevil film alongside Ben Affleck, then her character later received a spin-off in 2005 titled Elektra.

Elektra will likely be brought into the film in a similar way as Jackman's Wolverine, seemingly plucked out of a specific timeline to help the greater cause (or destroy it).

Colossus

Deadpool

Another Deadpool addition is Colossus, a great part of the first two films whose presence would've been missed had he not returned to Deadpool 3.

Stefan Kapičić (as Colossus) appeared in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2, portraying a comedic version of the iconic X-Men hero. His character serves as Deadpool's closest link to the X-Men in those films and could guide Wade into finding a team of mutants in Deadpool 3.

Yukio

Deadpool 2

Shioli Kutsuna is set to reprise her role as Yukio in Deadpool 3. She was introduced in Deadpool 2 as the cheerful mutant ninja and the girlfriend of Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

Learning about the couple's relationship status will be interesting as it will have been over five years since the release of Deadpool 2, but it is unclear how much time has passed within the story.

Dogpool

Dogpool

Ryan Reynolds recently confirmed that Dogpool would be in Deadpool 3 following a post of the super-powered canine of X (formerly Twitter).

Dogpool is a significant member of the Deadpool Corps in the comics with the ability to heal himself, making him hard to kill similar to Wade Wilson. Based on Reynold's post, it appears that Dogpool will be female in the MCU, a change-up from the comics adaptations.

Perhaps Dogpool's presence in Deadpool 3 indicates that other members of the Corps will make their debut like Lady Deadpool or Kidpool.

Deadpool 3 releases in theaters on July 26, 2024.