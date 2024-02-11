Fans looking for a comprehensive breakdown of every confirmed and rumored player in Deadpool 3 are in the right place.

The MCU’s sole 2024 cinematic offering, Deadpool 3, is poised to deliver more of what fans loved from the original two movies produced by 20th Century Fox.

The movie has the added wrinkle of contributing to Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, which will likely lend itself to cameos abound.

Every Officially Confirmed Actor & Character in Deadpool 3

Almost everyone from the first two Deadpool movies will return for the third. Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’s Domino are conspicuously absent (perhaps less conspicuously, T.J. Miller isn’t back either), but nearly all the other main cast members are reprising their roles.

The confirmed cast list of Deadpool 3 can be seen below:

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool

The Merc with a Mouth is back! Ryan Reynolds will reprise his iconic role as the smart-alecky, fourth-wall-breaking, utterly irreverent Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool.

Little is known about what he will be doing in Deadpool 3, but fans should be aware that he’ll be teaming up with none other than famed X-Men member Wolverine.

Reynolds has had a varied acting career over the past few decades. He’s done romcoms, such as 2009’s The Proposal, and led his fair share of non-Marvel action movies, including the disastrous Green Lantern.

Hugh Jackman - Wolverine

He’s the best at what he does (but what he does isn’t very nice). That’s right, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will serve as co-lead in Deadpool 3 as he (likely begrudgingly) joins forces with Wade. What’s more is that after 24 years as the character, Jackman will finally suit up in Logan’s famous yellow uniform.

Jackman is certainly a multi-talented individual. Beyond slicing and dicing as Wolverine, he’s also had hits like The Greatest Showman and Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige.

Morena Baccarin - Vanessa

Morena Baccarin appeared in the first two Deadpool films as Wade’s girlfriend Vanessa. She was killed off at the beginning of the sequel, providing the narrative thrust for Deadpool’s arc in the film.

But through the power of time travel (using a special device he swiped from Cable), Wade traveled back to the moment of Vanessa’s death and prevented it from occurring, paving the way for her inclusion in Deadpool 3.

Baccarin’s big break was in the cult favorite TV series Firefly and its follow-up movie Serenity. She’s best known for her character, Inara Serra, to this day.

Karan Soni - Dopinder

Karan Soni returns as Dopinder, a taxi driver friend of Deadpool’s who aspires to become a contract killer like Wade. He was last seen during the final battle of Deadpool 2 where he wound up deliberately hitting one of the villains with his cab.

Dopinder is not Karan Soni’s only Marvel part. He also voiced Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a character he’s expected to play again in the forthcoming Spider-Verse sequel.

Brianna Hildebrand - Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Brianna Hildebrand brings cinematic life to Negasonic Teenage Warhead, who, at this point, is probably more like Negasonic Twentysomething Warhead. She’s a powerful member of the X-Men who can generate explosive bursts of energy from her body.

Hildebrand has also appeared in the popular DC series Lucifer, where she played Aurora, the daughter of the title character.

Leslie Uggams - Blind Al

Blind Al, played by Leslie Uggams, is a sharp-witted, blind, elderly woman who is also Deadpool’s roommate. As with many other cast members in Deadpool 3, she’s appeared in both of the previous Deadpool films.

Leslie Uggams has experienced a prolific career on stage and screen since the 1960s. She also appeared in the groundbreaking miniseries Roots, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

Stefan Kapičić - Colossus

Colossus is another X-Men member who played a large role in the first two films. The character is brought to life as a digital creation through computer-generated imagery and motion capture with Stefan Kapičić also performing his voice.

Hailing from Montenegro, Kapičić has acted and provided his voice in productions in his home country and around the globe. One of his most recent parts was in the vampire film, The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

Shioli Kutsuna - Yukio

Shioli Kutsuna’s Yukio occupies another spot on the Deadpool universe’s X-Men roster and in the heart of her girlfriend, Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Her powerset is electricity-based. She was last seen in Deadpool 2, waving goodbye to Wade, which he gleefully reciprocated.

Katsuna has cropped up in many shows and movies in Japan and also appeared in the Apple TV+ series Invasion.

Jennifer Garner - Elektra

In an unexpected move, Deadpool 3 will bring back Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios, a master assassin from the much-maligned Daredevil and Elektra movies from the mid-2000s. This will likely be accomplished through the power of the Marvel Multiverse.

Jennifer Garner rose to prominence with the ABC series Alias which was created by J.J. Abrams and ran for five seasons. She’s also had memorable roles in Juno and 13 Going on 30, among many others.

Rob Delaney - Peter

Rob Delaney’s Peter is an average Joe with no superpowers to speak of who was recruited into Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, solely because he responded to the ad. He met his demise in that film, only for Wade to travel back in time to correct the event, saving Peter’s life.

Delaney is no stranger to the world of comedy. In addition to his stand-up career, he co-created the British television series, Catastrophe.

Emma Corrin - Unknown Role

It’s unknown who Emma Corrin plays in Deadpool 3, but previous information confirmed that they’ve been cast in a villainous role. A Golden Globe winner for their work in The Crown, Corrin has additionally appeared in films like Lady Chatterly’s Lover and My Policeman.

Matthew Macfadyen - Unknown Role

Matthew Macfadyen’s Deadpool 3 character is also currently unknown, although Ryan Reynolds indicated last year that the Succession actor has a sizable role in the threequel.

Dogpool

In the comics, Dogpool is an alternate universe Variant of Wade Wilson himself who joined the Deadpool Corps. In the MCU, it is unknown what part the Merc with a Bark will play, but it’s possible that his inclusion means that other Deadpool Variants, like Ladypool and Kidpool, will crop up in Deadpool 3 as well.

What About All Those Deadpool 3 Rumors?

Coupled with the near-exhaustive list of cast members returning from previous Deadpool installments is a laundry list of rumored heroes and villains who could join the party through Multiversal wackiness. Here’s the tea on who might appear:

Sabretooth

Wolverine’s fearsome opponent and Magneto’s henchman in 2000’s X-Men was spotted on the set of Deadpool 3 in a setting that appears to be The Void from Loki. It isn’t clear if it was original actor Tyler Mane or a stand-in though.

Toad

Similarly to Sabretooth, Toad, another Magneto lackey, popped up in The Void set photos. Toad was originally played by Darth Maul actor Ray Park in X-Men.

Dafne Keen - X-23

There’s scuttlebutt about Dafne Keen, who played Laura, a clone of Wolverine in the critically acclaimed Logan, reprising her role as a slightly older version of the young Mutant (via Game Rant).

Patrick Stewart - Professor X

The legendary Sir Patrick Stewart was indicted by scooper MyTimeToShineHello (via Reddit) as being on the call sheet for Deadpool 3, reprising his role of Charles Xavier from the X-Men films. Stewart himself even hinted in the past that he’d be showing up as well (via Variety).

Ian McKellen - Magneto

What’s Patrick Stewart’s Professor X without Ian McKellen’s Magneto? The Master of Magnetism and the X-Men’s greatest adversary, McKellen’s Erik Lehnsherr has been said to be in Deadpool 3, also by MyTimeToShineHello.

Channing Tatum - Gambit

It’s been heard through the grapevine that Channing Tatum might finally play Marvel’s Ragin’ Cajun, Gambit, after all these years. A Gambit movie starring Tatum was in the works under 20th Century Fox for some time before ultimately getting scrapped.

James Marsden - Cyclops

James Marsden’s Cyclops, who was famously pushed aside in the original X-Men trilogy to prop up Wolverine, could, at long last, get his moment in the sun. Marsden’s rumored role was tweeted about by CanWeGetToast (via Knight Edge Media).

If Wolverine’s look in Deadpool 3 is anything to go by, Cyclops could be suited up in something that resembles his comic book duds, bringing that “yellow spandex” line from the original X-Men movie full circle.

Halle Berry - Storm

The powerful, weather-controlling X-Men member Ororo Monroe, aka Storm, was rumored to have a part in the film by MyTimeToShineHello (via Reddit), with Halle Berry reprising the character.

Berry posted a photo early last year featuring the actress with Storm’s trademark silver hair, further stoking the flames of speculation.

Famke Janssen - Jean Grey

Word on the internet street is that Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey will appear in the third Deadpool (via Knight Edge Media) alongside Marsden’s Cyclops and Berry’s Storm (and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, of course).

This would round out the roster of the first big-screen X-Men team from the 2000 film.

Taylor Swift - Dazzler

Swifties rejoice! In a move that will likely break the internet several times over, pop superstar Taylor Swift is strongly hinted to have at least a cameo as the musical Mutant Dazzler.

Swift was even spotted in public alongside Reynolds and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy, adding more fuel to this particular fire.

Even More Cameos in Deadpool 3?

It seems the sky’s the limit regarding the characters who could show up in Deadpool 3. Apart from the confirmed and rumored appearances mentioned, it stands to reason that the film could hold even more surprises.

The movie was said by Variety to be the Fox Marvel equivalent of Spider-Man: No Way Home. And given the multitude of past Spidey characters that the film brought back, could fans be looking at an even greater number of cameos like Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, other X-Men, or perhaps even the 2005-07 Fantastic Four?

Audiences will need to wait a bit longer to find out for sure, as Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 arrives in theaters on July 26.

