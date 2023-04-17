Deadpool 3: Matthew Macfadyen's Major Role Teased by Ryan Reynolds

Actor Matthew Macfadyen, who appears on HBO’s smash hit Succession, will seemingly have a major role to play in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 has really been shaping up. Due out in 2024, the film’s cast list not only includes Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth but also features a much-publicized comeback for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Also among the cast is Matthew Macfadyen who was reported to have joined the Marvel threequel last month.

Large Deadpool 3 Role Teased for Matthew Macfadyen

Succession

Speaking to etalk CTV (via the program’s TikTok account) Ryan Reynolds spoke about Matthew Macfadyen's casting in Deadpool 3, lauding him as one of the best actors working today:

Reynolds: “I am always rooting for him because he was one of the best actors out there. I mean, no joke.”

Reynolds further praised his soon-to-be co-star, noting how Macfadyen is able to thrive in duplicitous roles:

etalkCTV: “I mean, we hate him in 'Succession.'” Reynolds: “Maybe? I love him in 'Succession.' I can embrace a guy who straddles the line of villain and hero. And martyr. And many other things."

Reynolds also highlighted how Macfadyen will be on-set “each and every day” during the production of Deadpool 3, essentially confirming that the actor will have a major part in the movie:

Reynolds: "I think Matthew Macfayden is probably one of the most interesting actors working today. And the fact that he’s going to be on our 'Deadpool' set each and every day is kind of nerve-wracking for me. I’ll be starstruck.”

Who Will Matthew Macfayden Play in Deadpool 3?

It’s clear that Ryan Reynolds is extremely impressed with Macfadyen’s talents.

Taking into account the already mentioned Reynolds, Jackman, and Macfadyen, plus the fact that the majority of the main supporting cast from the first two Deadpool movies are returning as well, Deadpool 3 will have a multitude of familiar faces.

Indeed, Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), and Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) are all back for the third film. Additionally, Stefan Kapicic will again voice Colossus.

Mobius M. Mobius and Miss Minutes from Marvel Studios’ Loki are also heavily rumored to crop up, along with Emma Corrin of The Crown fame joining the team.

It may not be clear who Matthew Macfadyen is playing, but suffice it to say, Deadpool 3’s cast is pretty stacked!

And as for the film’s story, not much is known. It’ll feature a (perhaps begrudging) team-up between Wade and Logan though, providing plenty of fourth-wall-breaking comedy material for Wilson to work off of throughout the movie, especially after both characters duked it out in 2009’s reviled X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024, and will serve as the last film in the MCU’s Phase 5.