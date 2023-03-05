Ryan Reynolds Blasts Wolverine's First Movie: 'Absolute Trash Fire'

Ryan Reynolds just shared his unabashed opinion on Wolverine's first Marvel solo movie from 2009.

When it comes to Ryan Reynolds and superhero movies, the actor has either had major hits (Deadpool, Deadpool 2), or major misses (Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine).

However, without X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds would not have eventually taken on the version of Wade Wilson audiences now adore, as that was his first appearance as the character.

Although, calling that original version of Deadpool as that — a version of Deadpool — is generous at best, given he does not speak and has a sewn-up mouth, despite Deadpool being known as the "Merc with a Mouth." As in, speaking is a key part of his character.

Ryan Reynold Blasts Wolverine Origin Movie

In an interview with Variety, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds expressed his strong feelings toward his cinematic debut movie as Wade Wilson, X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Reynolds called the film "an absolute trash fire," and put the blame on his soon-to-be Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), saying "that one was on him:"

"Everyone’s expecting me to eviscerate Hugh Jackman but I will say he was one of the first movie stars I ever worked with, back in 2007, on an absolute trash fire called 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' — that one was on him."

He continued, though, praising the actor for his kindness on set to everyone, saying that "that kind of impression spreads." Reynolds credits Jackman for "a lot of better people who work in the weird and wonderful world of showbusiness:"

"And what struck me about him was just he was so kind. He was one of the first people I watched at that level that treated the caterer the same way as the director or the producer or the head of the studio. He just treated everyone the same. And you know that kind of impression spreads. And I think Hugh Jackman is probably responsible for a lot of better people who work in the weird and wonderful world of showbusiness. So yeah."

However, Reynolds is still bitter about that first appearance, and just had to throw in one more jab at his co-star, echoing the opening line in Deadpool 2:

"Also fuck that guy."

This is not the first time Reynolds has made clear his distaste for his first appearance as Deadpool, having even appeared to kill his speechless counterpart in a post-credit scene of Deadpool 2.

Back in 2019, Reynolds celebrated X-Men Day with a sweet Tweet about how much he loves playing Deadpool, adding that he even enjoyed "'Practice Deadpool' in 2009," referring to his appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

"Happy #XMenDay. Since the moment I first put on the suit, it’s been the greatest gig of my life. Even 'Practice Deadpool' in 2009. #NotReallyAnXMan #XPerson"

Then, in 2022, Reynolds responded to a Tweet from @stevenspohn asking "what ended your closest friendship" by simply saying "X-Men: Origins:"

@stevenspohn: "Nightly Question: What ended your closest friendship?" @VancityReynolds: "X-Men: Origins"

More Origins Slander?

With Jackman confirmed to be appearing in Deadpool 3, continued X-Men Origins: Wolverine slander from Reynolds, and Reynolds' and Wade's shared affectionate "Fuck Him" sentiment toward Jackman and Wolverine respectively, more jokes about the infamous first iteration of Deadpool in the upcoming film seem inevitable.

The self-aware, self-deprecating humor in the Deadpool franchise has been a hallmark of these movies, be it Reynolds making fun of himself, comic artists who can not draw feet, or the MCU itself.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine has been the butt of a Deadpool joke already, on top of Reynolds tweeting about Jackman's involvement in the third installment with an X-Men Origins joke in the first place ("Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️").

All in all, X-Men Origins: Wolverine will never be immune to Deadpool's wrath.

Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024.