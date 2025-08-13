Doctor Strange 2 Actor Hints at MCU Phase 6 Return (In A Big Way)

If new quotes are to be believed, one of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' biggest supporting stars is about to return to the MCU for a role in Phase 6. As Marvel moves into the early stages of the Multiverse Saga's final Phase, plenty of questions still linger about how its story will conclude in the next two Avengers films. As filming for one of those movies continues through the rest of the year, however, some of those questions are starting to get answers.

Doctor Strange 2 star Xochitl Gomez teased a possible return to the MCU as America Chavez in Avengers: Doomsday. Gomez has expressed hope to be in Doomsday's cast for years, openly pushing for fans to see her universe-jumping youngster back in the MCU for a second time. Now, with the massive sequel's release just starting to come over the horizon, that hope may not be unfounded anymore.

Speaking with ET Online, Gomez was asked about being "hard at work" on the fifth Avengers movie and being tight-lipped about it, to which she simply said, "Very." Later, ET asked Gomez to give the three words that best describe America in the next installment. Gomez replied with "bravery, courage, [and] powerful."

As of writing, Gomez's America Chavez does not have any confirmed appearances in future MCU projects. However, she is not only one of the biggest names in the Young Avengers but the Avengers as a whole, as her powers allow her to travel across the multiverse through star-shaped portals.

Looking forward, Avengers: Doomsday is the MCU's next major team-up movie and the first of Phase 6, bringing together multiple generations of Marvel stars for what should be Marvel Studios' biggest movie to date.

Featuring at least 27 actors from the last 30 years of Marvel history, multiple teams of heroes will team up to face Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, whose undisclosed mission will put more than one universe in danger of being destroyed. Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming and will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Why America Chavez Makes Sense for Phase 6's Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

America Chavez holds a special position in the MCU as the only character who can move from one universe to another without any technological or magical assistance.

While she is not yet confirmed for a role in Doomsday, her powers almost make her a necessity for the story, considering the movie is rumored to visit at least three different Earths in its runtime.

Fans last saw Chavez settling in at Kamar Taj, working with the sorcerers in Nepal to learn the Mystic Arts in the final moments of Doctor Strange 2. Depending on how long after this movie Doomsday takes place, the youngster could have a far better handle on those skills upon her return while also having honed her portal-making abilities.

Looking at Benedict Cumberbatch's expected significant role in Doomsday alongside Gomez, his Doctor Strange and her America Chavez are sure to be pivotal in their attempt to keep their world and others from being annihilated.

With plenty of time remaining for Marvel to confirm her as part of one or both of the next two Avengers movies, many will be curious to see exactly how important she is in the grand scheme of the Multiverse Saga.