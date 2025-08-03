The 9 Avengers: Doomsday Superheroes With the Most Expected Screentime

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be one of the most crowded entries within the MCU to date. But despite its never-ending call sheet, a select group of heroes is expected to take center stage and rack up the most minutes onscreen.

Coming to theaters on December 18, 2026, and directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will be a Multiversal showdown between Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and the MCU's Avengers, New Avengers, Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and Fox's X-Men. While Marvel Studios has yet to reveal the full cast list (check out Avengers: Doomsday's 61 confirmed and reported actors here!) and certain details, it's safe to say this Phase 6 film will feature just about every on-screen Marvel hero introduced so far, including new and returning MCU icons, as well as legacy Marvel characters.

But with a film of this scale, a select handful of heroes will need to ground this epic story. Therefore, based on past appearances, their roles within the Multiverse Saga, and Avengers 5 rumors and reports, here are the 9 Marvel heroes most likely to claim the most screen time in Avengers: Doomsday, ranked from the most to the least:

Ranking 9 Marvel Heroes With the Most Screen Time in Doomsday

1.) Sam Wilson

Marvel Studios

Since Sam Wilson is officially the MCU's new Captain America, and following his first solo film with Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie's hero is positioned to lead the Avengers into this Multiversal conflict. Furthermore, Avengers: Doomsday reports claim that Anthony Mackie has a leading role in the 2026 film, meaning he could rack up the most screentime.

2.) Thor

Marvel Studios

One of the last original Avengers still active in the MCU, it would be strange if Chris Hemsworth's Thor didn't play a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday, and where he's likely to reunite with his brother, Loki. However, after Thor's slapstick portrayal in Thor: Love and Thunder, the big question is whether Hemsworth and the Russo Brothers will maintain that tone or shift to a more serious approach for the God of Thunder in the high-stakes Doomsday.

3.) Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Another hero with Multiversal expertise, the last fans saw of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange was in Doctor Strange in the Multiversal Madness's post-credits scene where he set off with Clea to deal with an incursion. No doubt his presence will be called upon for Doomsday's Multiversal drama; and according to the same report about Sam Wilson's screentime, Strange is also expected to enjoy a leading role, even though his fate is described as uncertain.

4.) Loki

Marvel Studios

Thanks to the events of Loki Season 2, the former God of Mischief who's now the God of Stories may be one of the most important characters within the MCU. Since he's literally overseeing the remaining timelines, it's tough to imagine Doomsday without Loki's involvement. And, it would be interesting if Avengers 5 flips The Avengers script from 2012 with Tom Hiddleston now the hero and Robert Downey Jr. playing the villain.

5.) Reed Richards

Marvel Studios

Fresh off his MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards (and his family) are returning for Avengers 5. However, according to Variety, Pascal's Mister Fantastic won't be the ensemble film's lead, but he will have an integral role, suggesting the super genius will still enjoy significant screentime upon its release.

6.) Ant-Man

Marvel Studios

With Paul Rudd's Ant-Man being a seasoned Avenger with Multiversal experience, he's expected to be a key figure (and a source of comic relief) in whatever strategy the film's heroes cook up to combat Doom. The question is how Marvel intends to connect the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumnia to the Multiversal Doomsday after the studio swapped Kang for Doctor Doom.

7.) Shang-Chi

Marvel Studios

Even though Simu Liu's hero hasn't been seen in live-action since his solo film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel's finally bringing him back for Avengers: Doomsday where those previously mentioned casting reports claim he will serve as a big supporting character.

8.) Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

After taking center stage in Thunderbolts* where she's now seemingly the leader of the New Avengers, of course Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will play a big role in Avengers: Doomsday. While the extent of her minutes onscreen is yet known, there is evidence suggesting Yelena will join Sam Wilson's Avengers at some point in Avengers 5.

9.) Shuri

Marvel Studios

Since assuming the mantle of Black Panther in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright's Shuri has also maintained a low profile within MCU events. But since the Wakandans are expected to play a part in Doomsday, that's all about to change. Reports suggest Shuri will play a supporting role in the Multiversal clash where she's joined by her Wakanda Forever co-stars, Tenoch Huerta's Namor and Winston Duke's M'Baku.