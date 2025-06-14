1 Avengers Doomsday Hero Will Get More Screentime Than the Rest (Report)

One particular superhero is going to get particularly extensive screentime compared to their cohorts throughout Avengers: Doomsday's runtime. Considering how massive Doomsday's cast list is (with more characters expected to join that group), Marvel has some challenges in making sure everybody in the film gets their due shine. However, given some heroes' status as franchise veterans, seeing some of them featured more heavily will be no surprise.

A new rumor indicated Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America will have more screentime than most of the other heroes in Avengers: Doomsday. Barring any changes, this film will give Mackie his second appearance after taking over the Captain America mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, now standing as one of the Avengers' leaders in the Multiverse Saga.

Insider Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus answered a question about the expected screentime for Captain America, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Shang-Chi. In response, Perez teased a supporting role for Black Panther, a big supporting role for Shang-Chi, an expected leading role for Doctor Strange (although his fate is "uncertain"), and a leading role for Captain America:

"Captain America: leading role. Black Panther: supporting. Doctor Strange: should be lead, but fate uncertain. Shang-Chi: big supporting character."

Already teased for an unsurprising place on the Avengers' roster in Avengers: Doomsday, Mackie now appears set to be one of the characters with the most screentime in this movie. While there is no set amount of time he will have in the story, what's clear is that he will be one of the story's main heroes in a plot filled with MCU mainstays and legacy heroes from past non-MCU films.

Mackie and the rest of the Avengers: Doomsday cast will come together in an effort to take down Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom, the Multiverse Saga's main antagonist. The Avengers will join forces with the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more while multiversal boundaries are broken, although specific plot details remain largely under wraps. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Comparing Captain America's Screentime in Doomsday to Past Avengers Films

Marvel Studios

Looking back at the most recent Avengers movies, 2018's Infinity War gave Thanos more screentime than any other character, centering on his efforts to wipe out half of all life in the universe. Looking at the heroes' side, Gamora, Iron Man, and Thor ranked as the characters with the most screentime. Thanos then took a backseat to both Captain America (Steve Rogers) and Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, as they both had nearly 40 minutes of screentime each.

Even with over half a dozen different teams of heroes reported to be in Doomsday, Sam Wilson being one of the leading characters should be no surprise to anybody. He has over a decade of experience in the MCU and was hand-picked for the Captain America position by Steve Rogers, having proven his worth to the team as a fighter and leader.

With Doomsday expected to have a lengthy runtime (rivaling the longest movies in MCU history), Captain America is expected to rank highly in terms of individual screentime amongst his many peers. The real question now is how that will compare to characters like Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who may be similar to Thanos in Infinity War when looking at Doom's status as an MCU megavillain and Downey's place as the franchise's original leading man.

Now that the movie's release is about a year and a half away, with filming expected to run through the end of the year, fans will have their eyes and ears open for any updates pertaining to how the cast comes together and who will play the biggest roles alongside Mackie.