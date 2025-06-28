Avengers: Secret Wars Just Confirmed Its 14th Cast Member

Two more cast members have been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, meaning that the film will now officially feature 15 cast members as of writing. Avengers: Secret Wars will be Marvel Studios' biggest movie of all time and will act as a direct sequel to 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. It is also expected to feature the biggest cast that an Avengers flick has ever had, but fans only know of a few actors who have been confirmed.

Ryan and Daniel Omoto have officially been cast in Avengers: Doomsday. Prior to the announcement that they would be joining the massive MCU film, only 13 actors had been confirmed to appear in the upcoming movie. Now, with the brothers joining the cast, Secret Wars has been confirmed to feature 15 actors for the time being.

The Omotos host a podcast called Just the Nobodys, and, in a recent clip (shared via Instagram), the brothers asked Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars director Joe Russo if they could be cast in both films if they got an AGBO tattoo. For reference, AGBO is an entertainment company founded by the Russos.

Joe Russo granted Ryan and Daniel's wish, confirming that they could be in both upcoming films. However, he did not reveal the role that they would be playing, but claimed to know who they would portray.

Therefore, the Omotos will be joining the ranks of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, appearing on-screen alongside 13 of the MCU's biggest names.

Every Confirmed Actor in Avengers: Secret Wars

Robert Downey Jr. - Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. walking on stage in a Doctor Doom mask was one of the most famous reveals in Comic-Con history. The MCU's biggest actor returning to the franchise as the Multiverse Saga's big bad was simply one of the biggest moments Marvel Studios has ever been a part of.

That appearance came with the announcement that Downey Jr. would be portraying Doctor Doom in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Like Thanos in Infinity War and Endgame, Downey Jr.'s character arc as Doom will likely be played out across both films, with him being the main threat that Earth's Mightiest Heroes have to stop.

Anthony Mackie - Sam Wilson/Captain America

Anthony Mackie officially picked up the mantle of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame and has appeared in a couple of major projects since then (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World). The actor officially confirmed that he would be appearing in Secret Wars, reprising his role as Sam Wilson.

Captain America has always been a core member of the Avengers since the beginning of the MCU, so fans can expect Mackie to be featured heavily in Secret Wars. Due to some dialogue in Thunderbolts*, it is possible that Mackie's Captain America could be at odds with one of Secret Wars' other main characters, which could affect how the team works together in the upcoming film.

Benedict Cumberbatch - Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch made some waves in January 2025 when he revealed that his MCU character, Doctor Strange, would play a major role in Avengers: Secret Wars and be in a lot of the film's scenes. Cumberbatch even teased that Doctor Strange will be central to Secret Wars' plot.

It is no secret that Doctor Strange is one of the most powerful heroes in the MCU, and he will likely display that power in the sixth Avengers movie when the Avengers face off against Doctor Doom.

Pedro Pascal - Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic

At the same Comic-Con that featured the announcement of Robert Downey Jr. coming back to the MCU as Doctor Doom, it was also confirmed that Pedro Pascal would be featured in Avengers: Secret Wars as Reed Richards.

Pascal will make his first MCU appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, so fans aren't familiar with the MCU version of his character just yet. However, considering he is the leader of the Fantastic Four, who are Doctor Doom's biggest rivals, he will likely play a major role in Secret Wars.

Vanessa Kirby - Sue Storm/Invisible Woman

Like Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby will also be appearing in Avengers: Secret Wars, reprising her Fantastic Four role as Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman.

In the source material, Sue and Victor von Doom have a complicated relationship, so many fans are eager to see how Sue will fit into the plot of Secret Wars and how she will interact with Doom.

Joseph Quinn - Johnny Storm/Human Torch

Joseph Quinn was also confirmed to be in Avengers: Secret Wars, which doesn't come as a surprise considering he is a part of the Fantastic Four, and the other members of that team will be in the upcoming film as well.

Quinn will portray Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) in Secret Wars, which could set up some interesting scenes between him and Doctor Doom, especially depending on how Doom interacts with Sue Storm. No matter what, fans can expect Quinn to be featured on-screen heavily in the film.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Ben Grimm/Thing

When the other actors who are portraying the Fantastic Four were confirmed to be cast in Avengers: Secret Wars, that also included Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Moss-Bachrach, who was the first Fantastic Four family member to be cast in that film, will make his MCU debut on July 25, 2025 as Ben Grimm (the Thing) in The Fantastic Four as Marvel's first family's muscle.

Moss-Bachrach's role in Secret Wars will likely be similar to the other Fantastic Four members' roles. Fans can expect to see him go toe-to-toe with more than a few people, but his eyes will mostly be fixed on taking down Doctor Doom.

Sebastian Stan - Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the Fantastic Four wasn't the only team confirmed to be appearing in Avengers: Secret Wars. Alongside them, it was announced that the Thunderbolts would play major roles in the film as well.

Seeing as how the team is now going by the New Avengers (or New Avengerz if you ask David Harbour's Red Guardian), it is no surprise that they will be making their mark in the upcoming film. Bucky will have a particularly interesting role in the movie, though, as he has already been a part of the Avengers.

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is one of the most notable members of the Thunderbolts, so she will likely play a huge role in Avengers: Secret Wars. With Natasha Romanoff still gone, some characters who knew Natasha may be given some meaningful scenes with Yelena.

Yelena will probably be mostly featured alongside her other team members, but she could find herself in some solo scenes as well.

Wyatt Russell - John Walker/U.S. Agent

Wyatt Russell will return to the MCU in Avengers: Secret Wars. He recently played a large role in Thunderbolts*, and since the other members of that team are expected to be featured heavily in Secret Wars, John Walker is no exception.

However, due to the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it is possible that John Walker and Sam Wilson could be at odds with one another, even though they will both likely be fighting on the same side.

Hannah John-Kamen - Ava Starr/Ghost

Some fans were rather surprised to see Hannah John-Kamen play such a big role in Thunderbolts* as Ghost, but the character's legacy will grow even more after she appears in Avengers: Secret Wars.

If Paul Rudd's Scott Lang survives the events of Avengers: Doomsday, he may be reunited with Ghost in Secret Wars (if the two don't meet in Doomsday). However, Ghost will likely be featured fighting alongside the other Thunderbolts for the majority of her screen time in the film.

David Harbour - Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

David Harbour joined the ranks of the Thunderbolts in the team's self-titled film, so he will also be coming back in Avengers: Secret Wars. Of every team member, Red Guardian seems the most expendable, and his death could set up an emotional scene involving Yelena Belova, so it is possible that Harbour's character could meet his end in the upcoming title.

Hayley Atwell - Peggy Carter

Of every actor who has been confirmed to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, Hayley Atwell is definitely the most surprising. It was confirmed that she will be portraying Peggy Carter in both Doomsday and Secret Wars, though, as her agent confirmed that she inked deals for both films.

Atwell may not be in Secret Wars extensively, but she will at least make an appearance. The actress's casting could tease that Chris Evans may make at least a cameo in the movie after all, despite him denying the rumors that he will be joining the cast of Doomsday and potentially Secret Wars.

Ryan Omoto - Unnamed Role

Ryan Omoto was recently cast in Avengers: Secret Wars, as it was confirmed by co-director Joe Russo. Ryan's role has not been revealed, though.

Daniel Omoto - Unnamed Role

Ryan's brother, Daniel Omoto, was also cast in Avengers: Secret Wars by Joe Russo. Like Ryan, Daniel's role has not been specified and is being kept secret.