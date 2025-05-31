Marvel Studios Confirms Human Torch Has 3 Superpowers In the MCU

Ahead of the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios officially revealed what Johnny Storm's superpowers will be in the upcoming movie, as well as one impressive ability that will undoubtedly make him an even stronger member of the team. The Fantastic Four debuts on July 26, 2025, so fans are beginning to learn more about the MCU's version of Marvel's first family. Specifically, Marvel Studios has provided detailed looks at characters such as Joseph Quinn's Human Torch through official trailers and partnerships with other brands.

According to Marvel Studios, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm will have three main superpowers in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Alongside that, he will also have a special ability that will only give him a leg up when fighting Galactus, Silver Surfer, or any other antagonist thrown at him.

Marvel Studios

On an official card for the Human Torch released by Marvel Studios as part of a cross promotion with Snapple, one side showcases the character with fiery fists, while the flip side gives an official description of him. In the description, it was revealed that Johnny will be able to "burst into flames, fly thousands of feet into the sky, and absorb explosions into his body."

However, Johnny will also showcase an impressive ability that will allow him to perform all of those abilities "all without breaking a sweat:"

"Known for his fiery attitude and charming personality, JOHNNY STORM is the HUMAN TORCH.

Johnny can burst into flames, fly thousands of feet into the sky, and absorb explosions into his body, all without breaking a sweat."

On the card, it was also revealed that Johnny will still have his trademarked attitude seen in previous films and in the comics, as he will "spend his weekends chasing thrills." However, the Fantastic Four will always have Johnny in their corner, as Marvel explained, "they can always count on Johnny to keep cool:"

"As the most popular member of the Fantastic Four, Johnny spends his weekends chasing thrills. But when the Fantastic Four are in the heat of battle, they can always count on Johnny to keep cool."

Quinn will be joined by Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Julia Garner will portray a female version of the Silver Surfer, while Ralph Ineson will utilize his talents as Galactus, who fans recently got a full look at.

Johnny Storm's Fantastic Four Powers Explained

Marvel Studios

Fans have been able to see every iteration of Johnny Storm burst into flames. He often mutters his iconic "Flame on!" line before doing so, and, as the trailer has showcased, he can be engulfed in flames within milliseconds, heating up to incredible temperatures.

One of Johnny's other major powers is being able to fly. The description mentioned that he can fly thousands of feet into the air, which was also featured in the trailer when he followed the Silver Surfer all the way up into space. One aspect of Johnny's flying that wasn't mentioned in the description is that he can also fly extremely fast, allowing him to travel great distances in short periods of time.

Johnny being able to absorb explosions into his body will be a game-changer. That will allow him to be another step up, as he will be able to not only protect himself but also others from dangerous explosions.

While Johnny's powers will certainly come in handy, his impressive ability to do all of them without breaking a sweat proves that he will be able to handle a lot of pressure in battle. Whether he is fighting Galactus, Silver Surfer, or another villain, this version of Johnny will always be reliable and will be a character anyone can turn to if they are in a pinch.