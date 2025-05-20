MCU: First Look at Joseph Quinn's Human Torch Powers In Detail

Fans were finally given the best look yet at Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm flaming on in a promo picture for the upcoming MCU film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The powers that Quinn's version of the character possesses have already been put on display in the film's official trailer, most notably while chasing Julia Garner's Silver Surfer.

A piece of promotional art for The Fantastic Four: First Steps placed Quinn's version of Johnny Storm front and center, offering the best look at the character's extraordinary powers. The released image also allows fans to compare the character design for Quinn's version to other iterations of the Human Torch.

Marvel Studios

In that promo image (which was released during a collaboration between Marvel and Snapple), Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm is wearing his official Fantastic Four suit. It appears as though he is in the process of "flaming on," though, because the lower half of his body is engulfed in flames.

The flames coming from Johnny's body are a bit more detailed in the image than they were in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer (Johnny's powers really impressed many fans in the trailer for one specific reason, though). In the released footage, Johnny looked more like a small ball of energy, not too much different from the sun.

For example, instead of detailed flames dancing off his suit and into the air, the trailer showcased him as appearing like a hot ember with a white-yellow light leaving a trail behind him.

However, it is important to remember that he was flying during those scenes in the trailer. It is possible that there could be a bit more detail in the final cut, or maybe even some color adjustments.

20th Century Studios

In the trailer, the Human Torch's design looked more similar to Chris Evans' version of the character from the 2005 Fantastic Four film and the 2007 Rise of the Silver Surfer sequel.

20th Century Studios

In those movies, Evans' version of the character also appeared more dark orange with only a few flames coming off of him.

Marvel Studios

However, Quinn's version has much more comic-accurate eyes than Evans' did. In the First Steps trailer, Quinn's Johnny Storm has entirely yellow eyes that match the color of his powers. Evans' version, on the other hand, looks like normal eyes that have just been edited. For example, you can still see the outlines of his pupils, iris, and the whites of his eyes, whereas Quinn's version has totally yellow eyes. Other than that, though, Quinn and Evans' respective designs look quite similar.

Marvel Comics

In the comics, Human Torch's eyes looked more like Quinn's than Evans' did. For the most part, Human Torch's on-screen design has remained constant, and it is a design that holds up with the comic book version of the character.

Marvel Comics

The most notable features Human Torch has in the comics are the glowing eyes and the red body. As mentioned, Quinn's version has the glowing eyes, but not really the red body. His body appears more orange than red.

20th Century Studios

Although the film wasn't received well and many agree that it wasn't a great adaptation of the Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four (2015) did feature a more comic-accurate Human Torch in terms of style.

Not only did Michael B. Jordan's Johnny Storm have glowing eyes, but he also displayed redder skin. It is worth pointing out that he had some more flames coming off of his body than Evans' version of the character did.

NetEase Games

Another popular version of the character that many fans are likely familiar with is the playable video game character in Marvel Rivals. Rivals took its own approach to Johnny, having some fire surrounding his arms and legs. However, instead of being completely engulfed at all times, some parts of his body look to be normal.

It is also worth pointing out that the fire on the top of his head looks as though it is meant to be his hair.

The look at Quinn's Johnny Storm that was released as part of the Snapple promo looks more like the comic book version of the character. In a way, it does look different from how the character looked in the trailer. So, it is possible that Johnny could look slightly different once the film comes out, but it is also possible that the promo image was simply a high-resolution photo that was carefully edited to look as good as possible.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will hit theaters on July 25, 2025. It will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU and star Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner.

Has Marvel Showcased Other Characters' Powers from Fantastic Four?

Marvel Studios

Johnny Storm's powers from the upcoming Fantastic Four film were briefly put on display in the trailer for the film. However, the Snapple promo did a really great job at showing those powers in a better way, as fans finally got a clear and high-resolution look at them.

It is important to note, though, that Johnny was not the only hero to be a part of that collaboration. One of the other team members who really hasn't had her powers showcased at all in any of the movie's marketing has been Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm. In the released footage so far, her force fields have briefly been put on display, but no one has gotten the chance to see her invisible. The Snapple promo fixed that, though, as it included promo images that featured her invisibility powers for the first time.

It is also worth pointing out that fans recently found out what Galactus will look like in the upcoming film, as his design has been revealed in full over the course of the past few days.

Now that a lot of the main characters have been featured in promotions, teasers, and other marketing material, fans likely won't get a lot of new looks at The Fantastic Four: First Steps until it is released in theaters.

There will still be some TV spots, possibly another trailer, and potentially a Disney+ special look (as there was for Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World), but Marvel is probably not going to give away much more.