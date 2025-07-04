Marvel Studios Reveals First Look at MCU Johnny Storm's Flame Powers (And It Looks Way Better than Marvel's Past Movie Versions)

Marvel Studios showcased Johnny Storm's superpowers as the Human Torch in a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and they look much better than any other version of the Human Torch's powers ever have. Footage from The Fantastic Four and other promotional material has given fans a look at Johnny Storm's fiery powers in the upcoming film, but Marvel Studios has not provided a proper, detailed look at the powers. In a collaboration with Snapple, Johnny's powers could be seen more clearly than in trailers or other footage, but now fans have been treated to seeing them in full in official shots from the film.

The final full-length trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps was recently revealed by Marvel Studios. In the footage, a lot of the core characters were focused on, but Marvel Studios paid special attention to showing Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm in his Human Torch mode with flames coming off of him and a fire trailer following behind him.

One particular shot from the trailer showcased Johnny "flaming on," and, since he was doing so rather slowly, it allowed fans to get a good look at what the process will look like in the MCU.

The trailer gave fans the best look yet at Quinn's Johnny using his superpower where he shoots fire from his hands. Quinn's Johnny using this power looks very similar to when Evans used it in Rise of the Silver Surfer, but it does still look a bit better in the upcoming film.

That final trailer also showcased Human Torch mid-flight, and, while that could potentially cause a drop in quality in terms of character design, he still looks rather fantastic (pun intended) and realistic.

The full final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps can be seen below:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters on July 25, 2025 and will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU.

The upcoming film will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. It will feature Galactus as the primary antagonist and a female version of the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner.

How Joseph Quinn's Human Torch Looks Better than Past Versions

Based on the footage, the MCU's version of Human Torch looks way better than previous versions of the character, all the way from the base design to how the fire looks coming off of him, to how it looks when he shoots fire from his hands.

It is also worth noting that, since the first trailer was released, fans have been praising the way Johnny's powers look in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Even when Johnny is in his Human Torch form in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, fans can clearly tell that they are still looking at Joseph Quinn. It is hard to put into words, but this version of Human Torch looks more like a human engulfed in flames than Chris Evans or Michael B. Jordan did in their respective films.

Overall, Quinn's version of Johnny Storm looks more similar to Evans' version of the character than Jordan's. However, technically, Jordan's version of Human Torch was more accurate to the classic comic design that was seen in the early Fantastic Four comics.

That may not be the case anymore, though, as, in the new trailer, when it showcases Johnny "flaming on," his face looks more orange than it did in past footage, and his eyes look more yellow, which is what the character's design from the comics looked like.