Alien Earth: Every Type of Aliens Species In New Show (Photos)

Alien: Earth introduced three more alien species, joining the Xenomorphs and the Facehuggers to wreak havoc on Earth. The prequel TV series set in the Alien universe is already unique in its own way by bringing the "perfect organism" known as the Xenomorph to Earth for the first time. The story begins with the crew of the Maginot being murdered by the Xenomorph and other creatures present aboard the ship, leading to the crash landing of their vessel on a corporate eutopian city known as Prodigy City.

It turns out that the Maginot ship is owned by Weyland-Yutani (the big bad of the Alien franchise). It was sent to space to retrieve dangerous alien specimens to fulfill the company's goal of winning the race to find the pathway to immortality. As expected, these specimens eventually became the reason behind many deaths in Alien: Earth.

Created by Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth boasts a star-studded cast led by Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, and Lily Newmark. Alien: Earth premiered on Hulu and FX on August 12, 2025.

5 Dangerous Alien Species in Alien: Earth

Xenomorph

FX

An Alien project wouldn't be complete without the terrifying Xenomorphs - the root cause of all evil and deaths in the franchise (most recently seen in 2024's Alien: Romulus).

In Alien lore, Xenomorphs are considered apex predators due to their superhuman strength, speed, and agility. They have a tough biomechanical exoskeleton that is impenetrable to physical damage, and their acid blood can also be used as a weapon.

Alien: Earth didn't waste time establishing how much of a threat the Xenomorph is after showing the aftermath of its brutal rampage and its rising death toll. The prequel's Xenomorph even managed to kill soldiers and civilians at ease and in a quick and efficient manner, showing how hard it will be for it to be subdued by any normal human.

Facehuggers

FX

Facehuggers are the second stage of the Xenomorph's life cycle, serving as the entry point for transferring embryos into a living host. These small spider-like creatures are dangerous because the victim is as good as dead when they latch onto someone's face.

They are incredibly fast and utilize their relentless speed to pursue their hosts by whatever means necessary. Once attached to the host, part of the process includes inserting a tube-like structure down the victim's throat to implant a Xenomorph embryo.

Alien: Earth has yet to showcase how dangerous facehuggers are since they have yet to be unleashed. However, Episode 2 ended with the revelation that the Xenomorph had already hatched its eggs on the ship, meaning that it is only a matter of time before these little creatures start to join the fun and wreak havoc against the humans.

Species 64 (T. Ocellus)

FX

Alien: Earth Episode 2 introduced a terrifying new creature called Species 64, and it has a wild power.

Species 64 (properly known as T. Ocellus) is a parasitic eye zombie that can kill its victim by latching onto its eye socket. It can also control the victim's dead body and use it as a vessel while waiting for something or someone else as a new host.

T. Ocellus showcased its ability by controlling Maginot's dead cat during the aftermath of the Xenomorphs' attack, acting as if it were the dead animal before waiting for the right moment to strike.

Plant-Like Alien

FX

This singular behemoth and plant-like creature was first seen in Alien: Earth Episode 1 before being subtly fleshed out in Episode 2. Not much is known about this specific specimen, but Timothy Olyphant's Kirsh (a synthetic in the series) described it by saying, "It presents as flora, but it may be fauna."

Tootles, one of the Lost Boys (dying children whose consciousness was transferred to upgraded synthetic bodies), encountered this plant-like specimen. It almost tried to make contact with him, but it stopped. It's possible that these creatures only consume living things and not synthetics, meaning that they embrace a trait similar to that of the Xenomorphs.

Parasitic Leech-Like Creatures

FX

An otherworldly kind of leech is seen in Alien: Earth's first two episodes, and it seems to have the ability to suck all the blood of its host, similar to a Tick's modus operandi.

This leech-like creature is fast and invasive. It uses its small size to hide and slither into its victim without anyone noticing.

The specimen has already killed a rat and two Prodigy soldiers, hinting that it will continue to spell some danger for the rest of the crew in the next episodes. As small as they may seem, there is no denying that these creatures have the pedigree to kill anyone in cold blood.