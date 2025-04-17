Why Silver Surfer Is a Woman In Fantastic Four: First Steps, Explained

Marvel Studios showed a brand-new take on the Silver Surfer in the second trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as many wonder why the character is a woman.

With just over three months until The Fantastic Four’s release, Marvel Studios gave fans a second trailer teasing what to expect in the MCU’s second 2025 film. Showing off the team’s powers and villains, director Matt Shakman and co. appear set to deliver adventure inspired directly by the team’s earliest days in the comics.

Considering this is being the fourth film Marvel’s First Family, Marvel Studios hopes to utilize the Four in ways never seen before. While some of that will happen with the core heroes, the villains are not exempt from that trend either.

Who is The Fantastic Four's Female Silver Surfer? And Why Is She a Girl?

The second official trailer for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps included the first look at the MCU's take on the Silver Surfer. In this film, the character is now depicted as a woman, with the role of Shalla-Bal's Surfer being played by Julia Garner.

Marvel Studios

While this could be seen as something of a departure from the usual male version of the Silver Surfer seen in past releases, the female Silver Surfer has been part of Marvel Comics since 1968. The Norrin Radd take was first seen in live-action in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, played by Laurence Fishburne.

In Fantastic Four lore, the Silver Surfer is known as the herald of Galactus, who will be First Steps' main antagonist (played by Ralph Ineson). While Shalla-Bal was first depicted as the Silver Surfer's love interest, she became the Surfer herself in various comic runs.

Marvel Comics

For the MCU, Marvel Studios likely decided to use the female Surfer due to the cast already being filled largely with male characters. Three of the four core team members are men, and out of the 10 main cast members in The Fantastic Four, there are six men and four women.

This decision will also help the MCU's Fantastic Four movie stand alone from its Fox-produced predecessors while giving something fans have never seen before in live-action.

The full second trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!