Marvel Studios Drops Exciting First Details On MCU’s Galactus

Fans got a tease at what to expect from the MCU's Galactus as the first details about the Fantastic Four: First Steps villain emerge.

Marvel Comics' Devourer of Worlds is set to make his Marvel Studios debut in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, played by Nosferatu actor Ralph Ineson and serving as the film's primary antagonist.

Galactus appeared on the big screen before First Steps, playing a key role in the mid-'00s Fantastic Four films, but this will be the first time fans get a taste of a Marvel Studios take on the character.

Galactus Details Teased For MCU Debut

Marvel Studios

The first details surrounding the MCU's version of Galactus were teased in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The outlet's coverage of the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps film included a mention of the movie's world-eating villain, which Reed Richards star Pedro Pascal and director Matt Shakman addressed head-on.

"It is definitely a scale of threat which Reed has never experienced," Pascal revealed, pulling the curtain back on just how big of a threat this version of Galactus will pose in the MCU:

"It is definitely a scale of threat which Reed has never experienced. Even the smartest man in the world is awestruck by a being that outdates his understanding of time."

This take on the iconic Marvel character was revealed to harken back to his comic book origins, embracing his roots in Marvel's silver age of the 1970s.

The MCU's Galactus will accomplish this by doing away with some of the more modern set-dressing of the character's other on-screen appearances. To do this, Actor Ralph Ineson will don a real, practical costume instead of being a motion capture character like in 2007's Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Marvel Comics

Shakman broke down some of the thought that went into this key character detail, this time around, remarking that "I wanted to actually have someone there embodying the part:"

"I didn't want to just use motion-capture for Galactus. I wanted to actually have someone there embodying the part."

He added that they "built an entire costume for him," revealing that the character will have the scale of something the size of Mount Rushmore:

"So we've built an entire costume for him, and we've done a lot of photography testing to figure out, How do you make sure that the scale is correct? How do you film Mount Rushmore?"

Galactus' comic-accurate design was previously teased with a piece of leaked Fantastic Four merchandise; however, this is the first real indication that the character will be brought to life as practically as possible.

How Will Galactus Play Into Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Despite Fantastic Four: First Steps being mere months away, it is a little surprising audiences do not know more about the movie's specific plot and how its primary big bad, Galactus, will play into it.

Sparse nuggets of information about the movie's super-powered story have made their way out, but so much remains shrouded in secrecy.

What fans do know is that the world-devouring villain will arrive on the big screen in First Steps doing what he does best: devouring worlds.

Marvel Studios revealed a few tidbits about the massive villain's big plan in the 2025 MCU film in February, divulging that he will arrive on the scene ready to "devour the entire planet and everyone on it:"

Galactus' looming interest in the Fantastic Four's home planet is something the superhero team will likely not take too kindly, as they are thrust into action to save New York City and the entire globe.

As for why Galactus has a sudden craving for a heaping plate of orbis terrarium, that likely is directly related to Marvel's First family (or more specifically, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards).

Much has been made about the Fantastic Four's setting outside the prime MCU reality, on an alternate Earth elsewhere in the MCU Multiverse.

However, there also have been teases of Reed Richards potentially trying to bridge that gap between realities (whether he knows it or not), something that could draw the attention of an entity like Galactus.

Perhaps the complicated math Reed has been seen doing in previously-released footage (read more about the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer here) will conjure a galaxy/reality-spanning signal, connecting the Fantastic Four to the rest of the MCU and serving as a dinner bell for the planet-eating big bad.