The MCU will kickstart Phase 6 in a big way as Marvel's First Family takes on Ralph Ineson's Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The cosmic entity who feeds off planets will arrive on an Earth protected by Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four in hopes of devouring their alternate Earth.

While Galactus will be the main threat for Marvel's First Family, The Fantastic Four is rumored to feature four villains, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, setting up as Phase 6's final villain for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

A new LEGO set inspired by The Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed the first look at Phase 6's first big MCU supervillain, Galactus, voiced by Ralph Ineson.

Reddit user Clay_Bricks stated the "Fantastic Four vs. Galactus Construction Figure" set will retail for $59.99 and be released on June 1 with 427 pieces.

Marvel Studios has mostly kept the planet-eater Galactus hidden in The Fantastic Four's trailers, aside from a peak at him standing tall before the Statue of Liberty.

Many fans were critical that the MCU's Galactus appears to be smaller than his Marvel Comics counterpart. It has been theorized that Galactus will be able to change his size in The Fantastic Four, something he can do on the page.

Marvel Studios

As the road to The Fantastic Four's July release heats up, Marvel Studios also delivered new details on Galactus, teasing that the cosmic entity is "definitely a scale of threat which Reed has never experienced."

Marvel Studios hiding major hero and villain designs from its trailers isn't new, nor is them being accidentally leaked by toys. Most recently, the first full look at Lewis Pullman's Thunderbolts* villain, Sentry, was revealed by a one-two-combo of a Hasbro action figure and the Marvel Future Fight mobile game.

When Will Marvel Studios Fully Reveal Galactus in Live Action?

Many were expecting Marvel Studios to fully reveal Sentry in Thunderbolts*'s final trailer, and yet it remains hidden just days away from release. As the studio is clearly open to hiding its blockbuster supervillains completely from the marketing, there's every chance Galactus will first be seen properly in theaters.

However, Galactus is a far more recognizable and iconic Marvel villain than Sentry - famous enough that even general audiences will know him. This may well push Marvel Studios to include him in The Fantastic Four's final trailer, which ought to be released online in May or June as the premiere nears.