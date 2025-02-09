Can Galactus Change His Size? Fantastic Four Movie’s Small Galactus Explained

Is Galactus biting off more than he can chew in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

The long-awaited trailer for the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot ended with a sneak peek of Galactus's (Ralph Ineson) shadow falling over New York City, followed by a shot of the planet-eater from behind.

However, if ingesting all of Earth is the space god's goal, why is he so small?

Galactus Surprising Size Explained in The Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios

While The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer thrilled fans with Galactus' comic book-inspired design, they were also confused as he wasn't big enough to swallow a planet.

Still, according to The Fantastic Four's new synopsis, Marvel's First Family will defend their home planet from a "ravenous space god" who plans to " devour the entire planet and everyone on it."

The reason for the size discrepancy is that Galactus has a history of being depicted in various sizes and can change his stature at will.

In fact, in his early Marvel Comics appearances, Galactus was only slightly larger than Marvel's First Family.

Marvel Comics

But in other appearances, he's seen as dwarfing planets, changing his height, or diminishing in size when needing life-giving energy.

One possibility in First Steps is that Galactus will initially appear smaller but progressively grow in size as he gains power and strength throughout the film.

Why Fans Shouldn't Expect Full Galactus

Two shots of Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer is more than some fans expected.

But the purpose of the cosmic being's cameo wasn't intended to be a full reveal.

Instead, his inclusion was to show the blockbuster's stakes while also assuring die-hard fans this version of Galactus is faithful to the comics (is this what Galactus' face and helmet design will look like?).

As for when the Devourer of Worlds will be shown at full size and strength, that's a visual spectacle Marvel Studios and director Matt Shakman are likely saving for the film.

In the meantime, future Fantastic Four marketing may focus more on the reboot's additional villains and Galactus' herald, the Silver Surfer, who was absent from the debut trailer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.