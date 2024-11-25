Fantastic Four Actor Shares New Photo That Hints At MCU Galactus Design

A key The Fantastic Four: First Steps star shared a hype-worthy, Galactus-themed wrap gift.

Arriving next July, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will finally inject Marvel’s First Family into the MCU. However, it’s worth noting that this version of the team starts their superhero career not only in the 1960s but also on another Earth in the Multiverse.

Ralph Ineson Posts Special Fantastic Four Wrap Gift

Marvel

The Green Knight’s Ralph Ineson, the man behind the planet eater In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, took to X (formerly Twitter) to post about the gift he received from Marvel after completing his role as Galactus (who was recently labeled as the Fantastic Four’s "most daunting challenge yet").

The item in question is a bottle opener shaped like Galactus’ instantly recognizable head:

Ralph Ineson’s X

Based on the opener’s design, it's easy to assume that Ineson’s Galactus will look similar in First Steps.

But this bottle opener was not a trinket specially commissioned for Ineson by the powers that be. No, it is a mass-produced item that one could probably pick up at their local comic book shop. This means the bottle opener wasn’t modeled directly after Galactus’ MCU look. But fans can at least take comfort that he’s not a cloud.

In 2007, 20th Century Fox produced Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and depicted Galactus, the Lifebringer, and the Seeder of Worlds as a cloud.

He was a particularly sinister-looking cloud, to be fair, but a cloud all the same. Die-hard Marvelites everywhere had a collective conniption upon witnessing what had been done to one of the Red Brand’s greatest and most powerful villains.

But that was a different era when studios often feared going too "comic book-y" with aesthetics, concerned that audiences would find things goofy.

As for The Fantastic Four: First Step’s Galactus, a blink-you-miss-it glimpse at the character was shown in footage from the film captured at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. He is shown peering into the Baxter Building as the faithful but quirky robot HERBIE looks startled.

Why Is Galactus in Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Galactus is a force to be reckoned with, and some fans have taken issue with him seemingly being a one-and-done antagonist (at least for now). But it’s important to remember that Galactus was a Fantastic Four villain first (he was introduced in Fantastic Four #48 in 1966).

Not to mention that it is widely believed that Galactus cannot be killed. He’s a universal constant who can’t be beaten by conventional or unconventional means. The best one can hope to do is stave off his hunger for a while.

It stands to reason that the Devourer of Worlds will be back in a future MCU project, sending one of his many heralds to inform planets that he is on his way to do what he does best.

Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny may even somehow be flung across the Multiverse during their battle with Galactus and land squarely on the MCU’s Earth-616 (or Earth-19999 in some cases). After all, the Fantastic Four are confirmed for the next two Avengers movies.

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25, 2025.