Marvel Studios just revealed a new look at HERBIE, the retro robot making his live-action debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

One of the lesser-known members of Marvel's "First Family," HERBIE is not only a comic book callback but potentially connected to one of the reboot's antagonists.

The Fantastic Four's HERBIE Revealed

The Direct

At the Marvel Studios booth at 2024's New York Comic-Con (NYCC), The Direct obtained a new look at HERBIE, the Fantastic Four's '60s-era robot.

The Direct

First teased in the MCU's Fantastic Four announcement poster, the mural offers a better idea of how the robot will look on-screen in 2025.

In addition to a slightly sleeker look and a more expressive face design, he now sports the Fantastic Four logo on his chest, another indication that he too is a member of the team.

Marvel

HERBIE, which stands for Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics, made his Marvel debut in a 1978 cartoon before being integrated into the comics.

Created by Reed Richards, the beloved bot fulfilled multiple roles for the crew, one of which was to find Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps concept trailer confirmed Galactus' presence in the 2025 film, played by Ralph Ineson.

HERBIE's Fantastic Four Role & MCU Future

With much of The Fantastic Four: First Steps still under wraps, the question is whether HERBIE is more of a complement to the film's 1960s aesthetic or an active contributor to the plot.

The latter is possible given HERBIE's history with Galactus, as is his comic book storyline as a temporary sleeper agent.

Another question heading into First Steps is whether HERBIE will survive whatever Multiversal drama that awaits and appear with the Fantastic Four reboot's cast in future MCU projects.

In the meantime, fans now know how HERBIE is likely to look in the film's upcoming teasers and trailers, and then on the big screen in July of 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives July 25, 2025.