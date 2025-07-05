MCU: First Look at The Thing's Mo-Cap Suit Confirms 1 Exciting Practical Element

A new image of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' The Thing mo-cap suit revealed one surprising practical element from the movie. Ebon Moss-Bachrach's stone-skinned supe is set to make his big-screen debut in Matt Shakman's upcoming MCU epic, joining Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic, Joseph Quinn's Human Torch, and Vanessa Kirby's Invisible Woman in the super-powered universe.

Fans got a sneak peek at how Fantastic Four's The Thing will be brought to life in the new movie, with many geeking out over one particular practical element included in the scene that will likely shock some. Bachrach's take on the classic comic book character has been a hot topic of conversation since the film went into production, as fans wondered what from the movie would be practical and what would be computer-generated.

The behind-the-scenes image was included in a new preview for the film showing in theaters (via Fantastic Four Update News on X).

Marvel Studios

It sees Bachrach's Ben Grimm and Quinn's Johnny Storm sharing a drink in the Baxter Building's kitchen. While Bachrach is wearing a full mo-cap suit to bring his stone-faced superhero to life, fans can see that the Fantastic Four's robotic assistant HERBIE was actually practical on set.

In the new still, the servo-bot stands at the bar behind Bachrach and Quinn's character as the pair of heroes clink their glasses together. This means that HERBIE was actually practical in some form in the making of the movie, which will likely surprise some.

Marvel Studios

According to Empire, HERBIE was present during production via a wooden stand-in as well as a full animatronic that was controlled by four operators off-camera. This was set to be brushed over with a CGI sheen to bring the character to life in the movie's final form.

SFX supervisor Alistair Williams told the outlet that "Our 'prime' [HERBIE] has fully moving head and arms," that was known for moving around the set and completing various tasks:

"Our 'prime' one has fully moving head and arms. We’ve had him driving around the set, cleaning, picking up toys, serving Martinis…"

HERBIE is set to hit the big screen for the very first time in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, arriving as the robotic assistant to Marvel's titular first family. The character will be voiced by Star Wars actor Matthew Wood (best known for playing General Grievous in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy).

The latest Fantastic Four film is directed by WandaVision showrunner Matt Shakman and stars Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn as the movie's central band of heroes. In the new blockbuster, this team is forced to reckon with their incoming doom as they are confronted by the terrifying planet-eater known as Galactus (played by Ralph Ineson).

The Practical HERBIE Is a Sign of Good Things To Come

A practical HERBIE being used in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is a big deal.

Much has been made about the movie industry's reliance on CGI in modern blockbusters lately. Even in this movie, that has been a topic of conversation, with fans worried about how Ebon Moss Bachrach's The Thing will be brought to life in the film (with this new image once again showing it will be done by way of motion capture).

However, the fact that the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster is open to leaning on practical effects alongside its computer-generated ones should be exciting to fans.

This has made modern-day epics like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Denis Villeneuve's Dune feel so real, as the CG elements seamlessly blend with the more practical, creating an authentic feeling in the worlds they are trying to portray.

With Fantastic Four setting itself in a unique retro-futurist world, a feeling of tangibility that practical effects are often associated with will do wonders, as it harkens back to an age of sci-fi filmmaking gone by.

Yes, it will still include a giant CGI rock monster as one of its main characters, but this physical HERBIE bot shows that Marvel is not afraid to put the work in to get a real prop moving on set when the right opportunity presents itself.