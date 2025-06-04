Fantastic Four AMC & Regal Popcorn Buckets Feature Giant Galactus Head, HERBIE & More

Fans have been given a glimpse at some of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' special tie-in popcorn buckets, including a giant Galactus head, a special HERBIE container, and more. Part of being a big-name blockbuster on the scale of Matt Shakman's upcoming MCU epic is the special promotional popcorn bucket, allowing fans to show off their fandom for a particular movie or franchise while enjoying a salty snack. With Fantastic Four weeks away from its theatrical debut (and tickets for the film now on sale), the new Marvel Studios blockbuster has debuted several collectible popcorn buckets as well as a whole line of merchandise for fans to fawn over during opening weekend and beyond.

Fantastic Four, directed by WandaVision filmmaker Matt Shakman, comes to theaters on July 25. Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards leads the new take on Marvel's First Family, and his stretchy-skinned superhero team is backed up by the Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and The Thing (Ebon Moss Bachrach). The movie will see the titular team square off against one of Marvel Comics' most dangerous villains, the world-eating Galactus, as he threatens the superhero squad's very existence.

Fantastic Four: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Buckets

AMC Theaters is leading the Fantastic Four popcorn bucket charge with a whole lineup of offerings for fans to enjoy heading into the new MCU epic. Headlining AMC's various Fantastic Four snack vessels is a massive container based on the movie's primary villain, Galactus.

AMC Theaters

This Galactus head popcorn bucket is based on the character's towering presence in the film. The snack holding space occupies the hollowed-out top of the character's head. The Galactus bucket comes with a large popcorn and will be available in limited quantities.

AMC Theaters

Also part of AMC's special tie-in merchandise is a stunning "Concession Vessel" (as named explicitly by AMC marketing materials based on the Fantastic Four's friendly robot companion HERBIE. This particular product is said to "hold it all for you" and comes with a large popcorn, drink, and candy.

AMC Theaters

Lastly, AMC will also have more traditionally shaped snack vessels, including a classic striped popcorn bucket with a blister pack Fantastic Four topper and a series of plastic totem cups with one of the movie's characters mounted to the top.

AMC Theaters

All of these items will be available for purchase at local AMC theaters, and they are expected to be released shortly before Fantastic Four's July 25 release date.

Fantastic Four: Where To Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket

Not to be outdone by the other theater chains, Regal has its own unique Fantastic Four popcorn bucket.

This one, though, is based on the Fantastic Four's Fantasticar, a high-flying futuristic station wagon that will appear in the retro-futurist blockbuster (read more about the Fantasticar here). The bucket looks like the front end of the fictional vehicle, with popcorn stored in the cab as if it were the movie's titular team packed into the back seat.

Regal Cinemas

The Fantasticar bucket will be available exclusively at Regal Cinemas, with pricing and release information still to come.

Fantastic Four: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark is also getting in on Fantastic Four action, with a few popcorn buckets of its own. Like AMC, Cinemark will carry a similar Galactus head bucket with popcorn stored in the top of the character's iconic horned cap. It also comes with terrifying light-up LED eyes that can flash on and off.

Cinemark

The theater chain also revealed two other popcorn buckets for release. The first is a fairly standard tin featuring portraits of The Fantastic Four's main cast emblazoned around its outer edge. The other looks like a typical popcorn bucket but has a mold of Pedro Pascal's Mr. Fantastic wrapping his arm around its circumference.

For those not feeling like a salty snack while taking in the latest MCU adventure, Cinemark still has some things to get excited about.

Cinemark

Two collectible cups (one double-walled straw bottle and the other a hard plastic soda cup) featuring a painterly image of the Fantastic Four team have also been unveiled. A special patch will also be handed out to fans during a special early screening on July 24.

Fantastic Four: Where To Buy Alamo Drafthouse's Merch

Alamo Drafthouse is keeping it classy with its Fantastic Four tie-in merchandise.

Instead of a hulking snack container or plastic tchotchke attached to a fountain drink cup, the premium theater chain is offering a special promotional pint glass with the film's release.

Alamo Drafthouse

The line of glassware features the Fantastic Four: First Steps logo with a hyper-stylized take on its titular team standing proudly behind it.

The Fantastic Four limited edition pint glass can be pre-ordered on Alamo Drafthouse's official website with the purchase of movie tickets while supplies last.