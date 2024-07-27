Deadpool & Wolverine featured an appearance from the Fantastic Four's iconic vehicle, the Fantasticar!

Deadpool 3 is full of Easter eggs not just tied to the ever-expanding MCU and Fox's X-Men movies, but also from the pages of Marvel Comics.

One of those exciting references was the inclusion of the Fantasticar, the aerial vehicle used by Marvel's First Family in the comics.

[ Deadpool 3 Cast, Characters & Actors - Full List With Spoilers (Photos) ]

Fantastic Four's Fantasticar in Deadpool & Wolverine Explained

Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer

After Deadpool and Wolverine's arrival in the Void (and some occasional fighting between the two), the super-powered pair were met by a convoy of Cassandra Nova's villainous enforcers which featured Sabretooth, Toad, and Pyro in a scene infused with a Mad Max vibe.

The convoy had several vehicles, most notably Red Skull's car from Captain America: The First Avenger and the Fantastic Four's Fantasticar.

The Fantasticar that appeared in the movie is not the same version that showed up in 2007's Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Still, the inclusion of the car makes sense, considering that Chris Evans' version of Johnny Storm is present in the movie.

Toad, from 2000's X-Men, alongside another one of Nova's enforcers can be seen riding the Fantasticar as part of the convoy.

What Is the Fantasticar? Comics History & MCU Future Explained

Marvel Comics

Created by Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), the Fantasticar is a custom-built vehicle designed for aerial transport and combat.

In Fantastic Four: The Rise of the Silver Surfer, the vehicle was used by the Fantastic Four as a means of transport to rescue the Silver Surfer from the military and Doctor Doom.

The Fantasticar can split into three sections where each can be piloted by members of the Fantastic Four except for the Human Torch who can already fly.

In Marvel Comics, the original Fantasticar made its debut in Fantastic Four #3 and it was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. It was used by the team as the first vehicle they rode after they went public for the first time.

Interestingly, there is also a Deadpool connection tied to the Fantasticar.

In Deadpool (Vol. 6) #4, the Fantasticar MK 1 was eventually owned by Deadpool so that his team, the Mercs for Money, could use it for their mission to find Madcap alongside Steve Rogers.

The Fantasticar also appeared in the Old Man Logan comics where it was repurposed and used by the Hulk Gang in an alternate reality where they collect their debts.

The vehicle's inclusion in Deadpool & Wolverine may just be a subtle nod from the comics, but it's possible that an MCU version of it could appear in the future, especially with the impending arrival of Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Read more about Deadpool & Wolverine:

Deadpool 3: Disney+ Reveals What Movies to Watch Before Seeing Sequel

Deadpool & Wolverine's Big DC Actor Cameo Explained (Spoilers)

Who Is Lady Deadpool In Deadpool & Wolverine? (Spoilers)