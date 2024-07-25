Lady Deadpool makes her brief yet impactful MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Part of the promotional efforts of Deadpool & Wolverine centered around the introduction of the Deadpool Corps, a collection of Deadpool Variants, and one of the notable members is Lady Deadpool.

Who Plays Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Marvel Studios

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

In one of the movie's final battles, Deadpool and Wolverine had to face the Deadpool Corps led by Lady Deadpool before stopping Cassandra Nova who had taken control of Paradox's Time Ripper.

An eventful clash between the two heroes and the Deadpool Corps. ensued, with Deadpool and Wolverine handily destroying all of them before the Variants eventually regenerated.

The chaos stopped after Peter (Rob Delaney) swooped in to save the day, distracting the Deadpool Corps and stopping their attack on the other heroes.

Lady Deadpool explained that every Deadpool across the Multiverse has a Peter and they are overjoyed by seeing Deadpool Prime's version of Peter.

It wasn't until Deadpool & Wolverine's credits that the identity of the actress who plays Lady Deadpool was revealed to be Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' wife.

Lively took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her husband ahead of Deadpool & Wolverine's release and it was clear in the image that she is wearing a red attire akin to Lady Deadpool's suit in the movie:

Instagram

What Is Lady Deadpool's Alias? What Does She Look Like Unmasked?

Marvel Comics

Lady Deadpool is a female counterpart of Deadpool who comes from an alternate universe — most commonly Earth-3010 in the comics. She even has a similar civilian name, that name being Wanda Wilson.

She was first introduced in Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7 as a one-woman rebel resistance fighting against a band of loyalists working for a fascist regime known as General America in Washington, D.C.

Her biggest motivations are along the same humorous lines as her male counterpart — money, TV, junk food, and sometimes love.

Wanda is best known for taking on government fascists who oppress the public, often taking down political enemies and schemes while being a woman of the people.

Another storyline sees her protecting different Deadpool Variants across the multiverse, even giving her own life to save them from a world-eating Deadpool.

In terms of her looks, Lady Deadpool is often cursed with a disfigured look similar to that of the male Deadpool. In the Deadpool movies, Wade Wilson looks this way due to his mutant "X gene" fighting his aggressive form of cancer, the pressure of which disfigures his face and skin.

However, there are times in Lady Deadpool's comic runs when she avoids this curse, looking like a normal human woman with long blonde hair. Oftentimes, she does not have cancer in her universe, allowing her to avoid looking the way Ryan Reynolds' character looks.

It is currently unconfirmed which of those looks she will bring to the MCU.

What Are Lady Deadpool's Super Powers?

Marvel Comics

Somewhat expected, Lady Deadpool's powers are nearly identical to the original Merc with a Mouth (per Marvel).

She is highly skilled at using multiple kinds of weapons, mostly guns and blades. On top of that, she is almost always armed to the teeth with various weaponry, most notably the previously mentioned uzis seen in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailers.

Physically, she is in peak condition and boasts superhuman strength, speed, and agility. While she is lethal with a weapon in her hands, she can also lay down plenty of damage by herself as she boasts skills in various unarmed combat techniques.

Just like Wade, Wanda Wilson has a healing factor that allows her to recover from just about any injury, minor or major. She can take gunshots and stab wounds with no issues, and she can even regrow limbs given enough time.

The biggest difference between her and Wade is that her brain cells regenerate regularly due to repeated brain injuries. This leaves her sanity in a delicate state and her memories severely affected, oftentimes causing her to be even more of a loose cannon.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Read more about Deadpool & Wolverine:

Deadpool Corps Explained: 6 Confirmed Characters in Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine: Strong Reactions to Early 30-Minute Preview Get Shared Online

Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool 4 & Avengers 5 Return Chances

Deadpool and Wolverine Gets Unsurprising Rating Details Confirmation